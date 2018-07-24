When is Ant-Man and the Wasp out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Find out everything you need to know about Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s Marvel team-up adventure

The sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man is coming out soon, with Paul Rudd back as the shrinking superhero alongside newly-powered partner Evangeline Lilly.

Advertisement

After Avengers: Infinity War audiences will be excited to see what’s next from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – so why do UK fans have to wait so much longer? Find out everything you need to know about the new film below.

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released in the UK on Thursday 2nd August, which is significantly later than when it’s released in the US and many other countries around the world, though a day earlier than its originally scheduled UK release on Friday 3rd.

Across the pond audiences are getting Ant-Man and the Wasp a month earlier on the 6th of July, for various complicated reasons that we’ve gone into in more depth elsewhere.

In short: we’re probably getting it later because of Incredibles 2’s late release and the World Cup.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, quite a few! Here’s one you can watch now.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Michael Douglas, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, David Dastmalchian, T.I. Harris and Abby Ryder Fortson return to the series after first appearing in Ant-Man.

Meanwhile, new actors joining the film include Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne (the original Wasp), Walton Goggins as low-life criminal Sonny Burch, Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster (a superhero called Black Goliath in the comics) and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, a criminal who can pass through solid matter. You can read an extended cast list here.

What is going to happen?

The film takes place before many of the events in Avengers: Infinity War, and sees Scott (Rudd) under house arrest after battling the government in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

However, he’s pulled back into superhero-ing when a superpowered criminal (John-Kamen) steals special Pym technology that threatens the world.

Now, Scott will team up with The Wasp (Lilly) to defeat Ghost, help Hank Pym (Douglas) and maybe even rescue the original Wasp (Pfeiffer) from the mysterious Quantum Realm.

What is the Quantum realm?

As seen in the original Ant-Man, the Quantum realm is an alternate dimension where the rules of space and time are irrelevant, reached by shrinking subatomically or by mystical transportation.

The original Wasp, Janet van Dyne, ended up trapped there after shrinking between the molecules of a missile to disarm it, and second Ant-Man Scott Lang nearly shared her fate in his first film before devising a way to return.

The new film will see Hank Pym try to explore the Quantum realm and look for his wife Janet, with some terrible consequences.

Will there be a post-credits scene?

Given that this film leads into two very eagerly-anticipated Marvel movies – February’s Captain Marvel and May’s Avengers: Infinity War sequel – we’d say it’s a near-certainty, with one or more post-credits scenes likely to tease one or both of the upcoming films.

After all, Ant-Man is rumoured to play a pretty important role in Avengers 4…

How will Ant-Man and the Wasp tie into Avengers: Infinity War?

As noted above, Ant-Man and the Wasp is mostly set before the shocking conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War, but we’d be VERY surprised if the new film doesn’t tie in with the earlier movie’s events by the end of its runtime.

Advertisement

Whether that’s just through a post-credits scene or whether we’ll actually see a whole load of Ant-Man’s friends and family start to dissolve at the end of the movie is anyone’s guess, but we’re betting it’s going to be brutal. And just the way to cap off a fun, family-friendly movie!