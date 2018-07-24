Petition to re-hire sacked Guardian of the Galaxy director James Gunn reaches 250,000 signatures

The director was fired from the third instalment of the series after a series of offensive tweets were unearthed

A petition for Disney to re-hire Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has reached a quarter of a million signatures online.

The director was fired from the upcoming third movie in the franchise after a series of offensive tweets were unearthed.

The tweets, which included jokes about paedophilia and rape, were originally posted by the writer/director between 2008-2012.

There has been outcry on social media in the wake of Gunn’s sacking on Friday, including from Marvel star Dave Bautista and fellow actors Selma Blair and Patton Oswalt. All three also shared the petition, which is being run by a fan named Chandler Edwards.

“I’m smart enough to know this most likely won’t change anything but hopefully, this could get Disney to realise the mistake they made and not do it again in the future,” he wrote in the petition’s description.

Disney has not responded to the petition. In a statement announcing Gunn’s removal from the film, Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said, “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible.

“[They are] inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”