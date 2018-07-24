Dave Bautista, Selma Blair and fellow stars rally around Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after Disney firing

Guardians of the Galaxy stars and other famous faces have declared their support for James Gunn, the director who was recently fired from the third instalment in the franchise.

Actors from the Guardians films, including Dave Bautista, posted messages criticising Disney’s decision to remove Gunn from the movie after past tweets containing offensive jokes were unearthed.

Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, suggested that although Gunn has “made mistakes”, he disagreed with the sacking.

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

Bautista also took aim at alt-right internet commentators such as Jack Posobiec, who had initially called for Gunn’s dismissal.

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) posted a cryptic bible quote, seemingly condemning the swift backlash against Gunn.

“Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.” JAMES 1:19

🙏♥️ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 22, 2018

Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana (who play sisters Nebula and Gamora) also refrained from criticising Gunn’s firing outright, but made clear they loved every member of the Guardians crew.

Love to every single member of my GOTG family. — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) July 23, 2018

It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 22, 2018

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, also suggested the cast would “stand together”.

Sean Gunn, the director’s brother who plays ravager Kraglin in the Guardians movies, launched a lengthy defence of his brother, who helmed the first two Guardians films. In it, he argued that although James used to be “the guy who made up things to shock people”, “Working on those movies made my brother a better person”.

Selma Blair also tweeted out her support for the director – and shared a petition calling for Disney to re-hire him – but her posts have since been deleted.

Gunn previously defended himself on social media, saying that although he “used to make a lot of offensive jokes”, he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago”.

It has yet to be announced who will replace Gunn on the third Guardians film, which was expected to be released in 2020.