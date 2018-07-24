Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
Dave Bautista, Selma Blair and fellow stars rally around Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after Disney firing

Dave Bautista, Selma Blair and fellow stars rally around Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after Disney firing

Stars including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan also posted cryptic messages of support

L: disney, sky pics R: Getty TL

Guardians of the Galaxy stars and other famous faces have declared their support for James Gunn, the director who was recently fired from the third instalment in the franchise.

Advertisement

Actors from the Guardians films, including Dave Bautista, posted messages criticising Disney’s decision to remove Gunn from the movie after past tweets containing offensive jokes were unearthed.

Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, suggested that although Gunn has “made mistakes”, he disagreed with the sacking.

Bautista also took aim at alt-right internet commentators such as Jack Posobiec, who had initially called for Gunn’s dismissal.

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) posted a cryptic bible quote, seemingly condemning the swift backlash against Gunn.

Karen Gillan and Zoe Saldana (who play sisters Nebula and Gamora) also refrained from criticising Gunn’s firing outright, but made clear they loved every member of the Guardians crew.

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, also suggested the cast would “stand together”.

Sean Gunn, the director’s brother who plays ravager Kraglin in the Guardians movies, launched a lengthy defence of his brother, who helmed the first two Guardians films. In it, he argued that although James used to be “the guy who made up things to shock people”, “Working on those movies made my brother a better person”.

It goes without saying that I love and support my brother James and I’m quite proud of how kind, generous, and compassionate he is with all the people in his life. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. Since devoting his entire life to the Guardians movies and MCU six years ago, I’ve seen him channel that voice into his work and seen him transform from the guy who made up things to shock people. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about “softening his edge” for a larger audience to realizing that this “edge” wasn’t as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better. I saw that he was more open-hearted than the guy who thought he needed to get a rise out of people by making nasty or offensive jokes (or whatever you choose to call them—I don’t think his bluer material was ever his funniest and neither does Mom). And the best part is, this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I’ve heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with “this is our chance to give a shit”—to care—that it’s the pep talk he himself needed to hear. It’s part of what made working on the Guardians movies such a rewarding experience for the cast. We managed to find ourselves involved in a big-budget superhero movie that was, at its core, deeply personal. That’s a gift. And that’s why it’s good. This isn’t new information, by the way. It’s all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It’s not some new spin. It’s always been part of this story. So I guess my hope is that fans continue to watch and appreciate the Guardians movies, not despite the fact that the filmmaker used to be kind of a jackass, but because of it. They are, after all, movies about discovering your best self. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’ll always be proud of that. Peace.

A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on

Selma Blair also tweeted out her support for the director – and shared a petition calling for Disney to re-hire him – but her posts have since been deleted.

Gunn previously defended himself on social media, saying that although he “used to make a lot of offensive jokes”, he was “very, very different than I was a few years ago”.

Advertisement

It has yet to be announced who will replace Gunn on the third Guardians film, which was expected to be released in 2020.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn fired over offensive tweets

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)

Ant-Man and the Wasp post-credits scenes explained

The comic-book version of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Marvel Comics, HF)

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Captain Marvel

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more