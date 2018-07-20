When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas? Is Chris Pine in the cast? What’s the plot?

Everything you need to know about Gal Gadot's second solo outing as Diana Prince

Diana’s back! After smashing records with her first critically-acclaimed solo outing and becoming the standout star of both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman is returning to screens.

Once again directed by Patty Jenkins, the sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman will see the Amazonian superhero battle a new enemy 70 years after the events of her first standalone film.

Who exactly is the new villain? And which characters from the first film will make the huge time jump to its sequel?

Find out everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984 below.

When is Wonder Woman 1984 released in cinemas?

DC are yet to announce an official UK date, but Wonder Woman 1984 is currently slated for a November 1st 2019 release in the US.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about? What will happen?

Set in – you’re not going to believe this – 1984, the film will see Diana Prince come against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and prey Cheetah won’t be anything like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84

Who is in the cast?

Gal Gadot will once again don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess, while Chris Pine will reprise his role as Steve Trevor.

She's back… 🙅🏻‍♀️ #WW84

That’s right, Steve Trevor – the First World War pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – will appear in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback, either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in a 1980s setting…

Just how could Steve be alive and not aged well into his 90s? Fans have theorised he’ll appear as some sort of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his death.

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins also released a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has also been cast in an undisclosed role. Could this perhaps be Ed Indelicato, Diana’s ally in the police department, the character Pascal played in the failed 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot?

There’s also a chance original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the film sequel, with the actor previously saying she was in talks with Jenkins.

Is there a trailer for Wonder Woman 1984?

Sadly not, but new footage from the film is likely to drop at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 on Saturday 21st July.