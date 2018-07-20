When is Aquaman released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Everything you need to know about DC’s upcoming movie

Arthur Curry's solo movie is set to glide on to screens in Christmas 2018 – find out more

With 2017’s Justice League met with mixed reviews and a less-than-expected box office return, Warner Bros and DC are now deploying a hero normally reserved as a pop culture punchline: Aquaman.

After the hero made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and battled Steppenwolf in Justice League, the King of Atlantis will finally enjoy his first solo movie – four whole years after Jason Momoa was first cast in the title role.

But who will appear alongside Momoa in Aquaman? And what is the film’s story? Find out everything you need to know about DC’s Aquaman below.

When will Aquaman be released in UK cinemas?

The film will surface on 14th December 2018 – a whole week before the US planned opening.

Who’s in the cast?

Game of Thrones star Jason Mamoa will return once more to play Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean half-Human who can manipulate tides, swim at supersonic speeds and – yes – talk to sea life.

Amber Heard will reprise her Justice League role Mera, the warrior and daughter of the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel.

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

Other stars include Willem Dafoe (who’ll play Vulko, Arthur’s chief counsellor and mentor), Nicole Kidman (Queen of Atlantis), Fargo’s Patrick Wilson (Aquaman’s half-brother hell-bent on declaring war on the surface world) and The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (high-seas mercenary Black Manta).

What’s the plot to the Aquaman film?

The official synopsis reads:

“Following the events of Justice League, Arthur Curry, the reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, is caught in a battle between surface dwellers that threaten his oceans and his own people, who are ready to lash out and invade the surface.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, although footage of the film is expected to be released at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday 21st July.