When is San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Full guide to panels, celebrity guests and more

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is almost upon us, and you know what that means – all sorts of confusing, exciting and VERY geeky information flooding the internet as the biggest franchises in the world show off what they’ve got coming up.

Check out our guide below to navigating the weird and wonderful world of SDCC from the comfort of your own home, and remember – just because you’re not there doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the trailers, secrets and new announcements as and when they’re released.

When is San Diego Comic-con 2018?

The convention takes place from Wednesday 18th to Sunday 22nd July, though there’s very little going on the first day and things don’t officially kick off until Thursday.

Where is San Diego Comic-con?

Appropriately, the 2018 convention is being held in the San Diego convention centre.

Many big movie franchises will be showing off their upcoming projects during panels, including Aquaman, Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, Wonder Woman 1984, Venom,Transformer spin-off Bumblebee and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can see a full schedule for the film-related panels here.

Doctor Who will have a big panel in Hall H on the first official day of the convention (Thursday 19 July), and other TV series making an appearance during the weekend include Marvel’s Iron Fist, Better Call Saul, Star Trek: Discovery, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Supernatural and A Discovery of Witches among many others.

There’ll also be anniversary panels for TV shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Breaking Bad – check out the full schedule for the TV-related panels here.

What franchises WON’T be coming?

While Marvel do have a 10-year anniversary panel on the cards, they won’t be filling in their usually highly anticipated Hall H presentation, with the studio preferring to keep upcoming films Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 under wraps.

On the TV side, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld are both sitting out as well, keeping fans guessing until later announcements.

What is Hall H?

There are various venues and rooms with in the convention centre, and Hall H is simply the largest. That’s why the biggest and most exciting panels tend to be held there – there’s more room for everyone who wants to come and see them.

What’s the time difference between San Diego and the UK?

There’s an eight-hour time difference between San Diego and the UK, so if you’re following along at home you might have more luck with the mid-morning panels (like Doctor Who on Thursday) which take place during early evening BST.

To find out what time any panel is on in UK time, you can check out our in-depth guide.

Can I watch San Diego Comic-con online via a live stream?

Probably not, we’re afraid. Unlike other conventions like New York Comic-Con, SDCC doesn’t usually have any official streams and they’ve seriously cracked down on anyone trying a DIY approach, so you’ll probably just have to follow the action on social media.

Alternatively, keep an eye on RadioTimes.com, as we'll be following all the big news from the convention.