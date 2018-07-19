San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

From Doctor Who and Venom to Fantastic Beasts 2, here’s our full guide to what’s on day-by-day

San Diego Comic-con is pretty much the pop culture event of the year, with all sorts of movies, TV shows and other franchises showing off their cast, teasing new projects and releasing footage for an eager audience of thousands (plus the millions following along at home).

This year, a few big hitters (like Captain Marvel, Avengers 4 and Game of Thrones) are sitting out the action, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still absolutely loads of exciting panels and events happening over the four days of the convention.

Below you can see our simple (and fairly extensive) guide to what’s happening, and while you probably won’t be able to watch it live – SDCC doesn’t usually have any official streams – you can still keep an eye out on social media and on RadioTimes.com for all the biggest stories from the event as and when they happen. We’ve highlighted some of the biggest movie and TV events for you, so check them out.

At this stage, some panels have more information than others, so we may update the page when necessary. Some smaller panels (and those not dealing specifically with film or TV) may also have been left out so this page doesn’t get TOO unwieldy, but feel free to let us know if there’s anything major we’ve missed.

All times are in PT, with British Summer Time in brackets for UK fans – because of the eight-hour time difference, some of the panels are on quite early in the morning by UK time.

Wednesday 18th July

6-10pm (2-6am on Thursday 19). Manifest World Premiere and Special Sneak Peek Screenings (Ballroom 20; includes pilot screening of Manifest and advanced screenings of episodes from The 100 season and Freedom Fighters. The Ray)

9.30-10.30pm (3.30am-4.30am on Thursday 19). New Line’s ScareDiego presentation with IT Chapter Two, The Nun, and “other surprise film announcements” (Horton Grand Theatre)

Thursday 19th July

10-11.15am (6-7.15pm). Disney Channel’s Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Big City Greens panel (Room 6DE)

10.30-11.30am (6.30-7.30pm). 20th Century Fox’s The Predator panel (Hall H)

11-11.50am (7-7.50pm). Freeform’s Siren panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11am-12pm (7-8pm). National Geographic’s Mars panel (Room 7AB)

11.15am-12.15pm (7.15pm-8.15pm). Charmed screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

11.45am (7.45pm-?). Doctor Who panel with stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole and writer Chris Chibnall (Hall H)

11.45am-12.45pm (7.45pm-8.45pm). Star Wars. The Clone Wars 10-year anniversary panel (Room 6BCF)

12-12.50pm (8-850pm). YouTube Original series Impulse panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12-1pm (8-9pm). Stargate Franchise. Creative Storytelling panel (Room 7AB)

12.15-12.45pm (8.15-8.45pm). Tell Me a Story sneak peek and panel (Ballroom 20)

12.30-1.30pm (8.30-9.30pm). 2001: A Space Odyssey 50th anniversary panel (Room 6A)

1-1.50pm (9-9.50pm). YouTube Original’s Origins first look (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2pm (8-9pm). A Discovery of Witches TV series panel with Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Alex Kingston and more (Ballroom 20)

1-2pm (9-10pm). Larger Than the Show: The X-Files Postmortem panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium)

1-2pm (9-10pm). The Toys That Defined Us panel (Room 5AB)

1.45-2.45pm (9.45-10.45pm). Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel (Room 6A)

2.00pm – 2.50pm (10-10.50pm). Anything Goes with John Barrowman (Indigo Ballroom)

2.15-3.15pm (10.15-11.15pm). Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters (Ballroom 20)

2.15-3.15pm (10.15-11.15pm). Dragon Ball Super panel (Hall H)

3-3.50pm (11-11.50pm). Nightflyers panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3-4pm (11pm-12am). Niko and the Sword of Light panel (Room 7AB)

3.14-4.15pm (11.14pm-12.15am). Marvel Animation Presents: Marvel Rising (Room 6DE)

3.30-4.30pm (11.30pm-12.30am). Better Call Saul panel with Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan (Hall H)

4-5pm (12-1am Friday 20). Van Helsing panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4.15-5.30pm (12.15-1.30am Friday 20). Magnum P.I. screening and panel (Room 6A)

4.30-5.30pm (12.30-1.30am Friday 20). Breaking Bad 10-year reunion panel with cast including Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn and many more (Hall H).

4.30-5.30pm (12.30-1.30am Friday 20). 1984’s Supergirl movie panel (Room 6DE)

4.45-5.45pm (12.45-1.45am Friday 20). Syfy Wire Hosts the Great Debate (Ballroom 20)

5-5.50pm (1-1.50am Friday 20). Z Nation panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5-6pm (1-2am Friday 20). Marvel Studios visual development team panel (Room 25ABC)

5.45-6.30pm (1.45-2.30am Friday 20). Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Final Curtain Call (Room 6A)

5.45-6.45pm (1.45-2.45am Friday 20. Assassination Nation panel with Russo Brothers (Hall H)

6-6.50pm (2-2.50am Friday 20). Netflix’s Black Summer (Indigo Ballroom)

6-7pm (2-3am Friday 20). Marvel’s Iron Fist panel (Ballroom 20) with Finn Jones and other cast members

6.45-7.45pm (2.45-3.45am Friday 20). Shooting Clerks: The Kevin Smith Biopic panel (Room 6A)

7-8pm (3-4am Friday 20). Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel (Indigo Ballroom)

8-9pm (4-5am Friday 20). Mr. Mercedes panel (Room 7AB)

Friday 20th July

10-11am (6-7pm) Young Justice. Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

10-11.15am (6-7.15pm). Adventure Time panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10.15–11.15am (6.15-7.15pm. Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room (Ballroom 20)

10.15am (6.15pm). Voltron. Legendary Defender panel (Room 6BCF)

10.30-11.30am (6.30-7.30pm). My Little Pony. Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony Equestria Girls panel (Room 6A)

11.15am-12.15pm (7.15-8.15pm). Fear the Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

11.30am-12.30am (7.30-8.30pm. HISTORY’s Vikings panel (Ballroom 20)

12-1pm (8-9pm). Marvel’s Black Panther costume designer panel (Room 9)

12-2pm (8-10pm). Teen Titans Go! To the Movies screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

12.15pm-1.15pm (8.15-9.15pm). The Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

12.30-1.30pm (8.30-9.30pm). DC Super Hero Girls Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

12.30-1.15pm (8.30-9.15pm). Adult Swim’s Dream Corp, LLC. panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12.45-2pm (8.45-10pm). World Premiere of Hulu’s Castle Rock (Ballroom 20)

1-2pm (9-10pm). Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! panel (Room 6A)

1.30-2.15pm (9.30-10.15pm). Adult Swim’s The Venture Bros. panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1.30-2.30pm (9.30-10.30pm). Star Trek: Discovery panel with cast including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp and many more (Hall H)

2-4pm (10pm-12am). Teen Titans Go! To the Movies screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

2.15-3.15pm (10.15-11.15pm). EW’s Brave Warriors panel with Benedict Wong, Dylan Bruce, Santiago Cabrera, Jay Hernandez, and more (Ballroom 20)

2.30-3.15pm (10.30-11.15pm). Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3.30-4.10pm (11.30pm-12.10am). TBS’ Final Space panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3.30-4.30pm (11.30pm-12.30am). Disney Channel’s DuckTales panel (Room 6A)

3.30-5.30pm (11.30pm-1.30am) Amazon Studios panel with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Tick, Good Omens, Lore, and The Expanse (Ballroom 20)

3.45-4.45pm (11.45pm-12.45am). Universal Pictures’ Glass and Halloween (Hall H)

4.15 – 5.10pm (12.15-1.10am Saturday 21). Bob’s Burgers Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

5-6pm (1-2am Saturday 21). Bumblebee panel (Hall H)

5-6.30pm (1-2.30am Saturday 21). Wynonna Earp season 3 premiere screening with cast (Horton Grand Theatre)

5.15-6.15pm (1.15-2.15am Saturday 21). Archer Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

5.45-6.45pm (1.45-2.45am Saturday 21). Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger panel (Ballroom 20)

6-7pm (2-3am Saturday 21). The Passage World Premiere Screening (Room 6A)

6.15-7.15pm (2.15-3.15am Saturday 21). Sony Pictures panel with Venom and Spider-Man. Into the Spider-verse (Hall H)

6.45-7.45pm (2.45-3.45am Saturday 21). Catching Up with Adam Savage panel (Room 6DE)

7-8pm (3-4am Saturday 21). The Last Sharkando. It’s About Time panel (6BCF)

7-10pm (3-6am Saturday 21). Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

7.15-9.15pm (3.15-5.15m Saturday 21). The Twilight Zone marathon screening (Room 6A)

7.30pm-8.30pm (3.30-4.30am Saturday 21). Preacher panel (Hall H)

Saturday 21st July

10-10.50am (6-6.50pm). Steven Universe panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10-11am (6-7pm). Unikitty! New Episode Premiere and Q&A (Room. 6DE)

10-11am (6-7pm). Avatar: The Last Airbender Legend and Legacy panel (Room 25ABC)

10.30-am-12.30pm (6.30-8.30pm). Warner Bros. Theatrical panel, including announcements from Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Hall H)

11–11.45am (7-7.45pm). Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11-11.50am (7-7.50pm). NBC’s The Good Place panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11am-12pm (7-8pm). Netflix’s The Dragon Prince panel (Room 25ABC)

12–12.45pm (8-8.45pm). The Simpsons panel (Ballroom 20)

12–12.50pm (8-8.50pm). SYFY Panel. Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

12.30-1.30pm (8.30-9.30pm). Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6 The Series panel (Room 6A)

1-2pm (9-10pm). Manifest Pilot Screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2.15pm (9-10.15pm). American Dad! and Family Guy panels (Ballroom 20)

1pm (9pm). Stan Against Evil panel (Room 7AB)

1.30-2.30pm (9.30-10.30pm). Super Troopers 2 with Broken Lizards (Horton Grand Theatre)

2–2.50pm (10-10.50pm). Legacies Exclusive Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

2.30-3.15pm (10.30-11.15pm). The Gifted panel (Ballroom 20)

2.45-3.45pm (10.45-11.45pm). Midnight Texas panel (Room 6BCF)

2.45-3.45pm (10.45-11.45pm). RZA: Movies, Music, and Martial Arts (Hall H)

3-4pm (11pm-12am). 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds panel (Room 25ABC)

3.30–4.15pm (11.30pm-12.15am). Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4-4.50pm (12-12.50am Sunday 22). The Orville panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4-5pm (12-1am Sunday 22). EW’s Women Who Kick Ass panel featuring Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, along with Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet, Watchmen’s Regina King, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and The Darkest Mind’s Amanda Stenberg (Hall H)

4.15–5pm (12.15-1am Sunday 22). Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4.15-5.15pm (12.15-1.15am Sunday 22). The Man in the High Castle panel (Room 6A)

4.15-5.15pm (12.15-1.15am Sunday 22). Batman. The Animated Series panel (Room 6DE)

5–5.45pm (1-1.45am Sunday 22). DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5.15-6.15pm (1.15-2.15am Sunday 22). Deadpool 2 panel (Hall H)

5.15-6.15pm (1.15-2.15am Sunday 22). The Purge. From Film to Television (Room 6BCF)

5.30-6.30pm (1.30-2.30am Sunday 22). Netflix’s Disenchantment panel with Matt Groening (Room 6A)

5.45–6.30pm (1.45am-2.30am Sunday 22). The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6-6.50pm (2-2.50am Sunday 22). Deadly Class panel (Indigo Ballroom)

6.45-7.45pm (2.45-3.45am Sunday 22). Wynonna Earp panel (6DE)

6.45-7.45pm (2.45-3.45am Sunday 22). HISTORY’s Project Blue Book panel (Room 6A)

7-8pm (3-4am Sunday 22). The Magicians panel (Indigo Ballroom)

7-9.15pm (3-5.15am Sunday 22). My Neighbor Totoro screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

7.30pm (3.30am Sunday 22). Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live (Balboa Theatre)

8-8.50pm (4-4.50am Sunday 22). Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic (Indigo Ballroom)

10pm-12am (6-8am Sunday 22). Deadpool 2. Uncut screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

Sunday 22nd July

10am-12pm (6-8pm). Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost world premiere (Room 6BCF)

10.30–11.30am (6.30-7.30pm). Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

10.30-11.30am (6.30-7.30pm). LEGO Ninjago panel (Room 6A)

11.45am–12.45pm (7.45-8.45pm). Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

12.15-1.30pm (8.15-9.30pm). DC Super Hero Girls. Legends of Atlantis world premiere (Room 6BCF)

1–2pm (9-10pm). Mayans, M.C. Panel Discussion (Hall H)

1.30-2.30pm (9.30-10.30pm). Marvel Animation Presents (Room 6A)

1.45-3.30pm (9.45-11.30pm). LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes. Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis world premiere (Room 6BCF)

2.15–3.15pm (10.15-11.15pm). Legion Panel Discussion (Hall H)

3-4pm (11pm-12am). X-Men: The Animated Series 25th anniversary panel (Room 7AB)

3.45-5pm 11.45-1am). Buffy the Vampire Slayer interactive screening of “Once More With Feeling” (Room 6BCF)

This article may be updated with more listings, and you can check out a more in-depth timetable for the four days of the convention on the official website.

San Diego Comic-con runs from Thursday 19th July to Sunday 22nd July