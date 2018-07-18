Taron Edgerton is a robbin’ hoodie in new Robin Hood trailer

Jamie Foxx and Jamie Dornan also star in the new live-action adaptation

A new trailer for the latest big screen adaptation of Robin Hood has arrived, and it has a surprisingly modern feel to it, despite being set in medieval times.

The clips sees Jamie Foxx’s Little John teaching Taron Edgerton’s Robin how to swap the life of a noble for one of crime (specifically, stealing from the rich to give to the poor). “You were a lord, but now you get to become a thief, and I’m going to show you how,” he tells the prospective philanthropist.

“When do I actually get to, you know, steal?” Robin responds in an unmistakably East-end accent, before donning a suspiciously well-tailored hoodie.

The trailer features some typically astute villainy from Ben Mendelsohn (whose tailor also seems to have an eye for 21st-century styling), and a brief look at Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Robin’s half-brother and one of the merry men. It ends with John giving him his new title of “Robin Hood”. Check it out below.

The Leonardo DiCaprio-produced film is helmed by Peaky Blinders series one director Otto Bathurst, and also stars Tim Minchin and Eve Hewson.

Robin Hood will be released on the 21st November 2018