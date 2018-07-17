Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again release date, cast, plot and trailer

Find out everything you need to know about Mamma Mia's singing, dancing sequel

Mamma Mia, here we go again. My, my, how audiences have missed the island. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will arrive in UK cinemas on Friday 20th July with an all-star cast – including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Lily James, Cher and Julie Walters.

But what is it about? And where has Donna gone?! Here’s out guide to everything you need to know…

When is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released Friday 20th July.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch, and sing along to it, below.

Who is in the cast?

A returning cast of Amanda Seyfried (Sophie), Dominic Cooper (Sky), Dads Stellan Skarsgard (Bill), Pierce Brosnan (Sam) and Colin Firth (Harry), Christine Baranski (Tanya) and Julie Walters (Rosie) bring the Skopelos island back to life.

New cast members include Andy Garcia (Fernando) and Cher (Ruby Sheridan, Grandmother) who introduce new characters and another level of theatricality in their performance of Fernando.

But most importantly, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again introduces young Donna and the Dads. Lily James (Young Donna) is confronted by Hugh Skinner (Young Harry), Jeremy Irvine (Young Sam) and Josh Dylan (Young Bill) while on the island and you can hardly blame her for falling in love with all of them.

Is Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again?

It is yet to be confirmed if Donna is dead so fans live in hope of a Streep reappearance, however, the actress has remained dishearteningly silent on the matter.

Donna doesn’t appear in the trailer, apart from throwback clips from the first film of her dancing down the island’s cobbled streets. Unfortunately, the trailer’s wistful references to Donna’s past heavily suggest she has passed away.

However! Streep is featured on all the posters and on the soundtrack, and she did attend the world premiere in London.

What is going to happen?

Just like her mother years before, who is eerily absent, young Sophie returns to the island with baby news! Sophie and her husband Sky meet a warm welcome from family and friends, including her three “dads” Bill, Sam, Harry, and mother’s best friends Rosie and Tanya.

Shockingly, her estranged grandmother turns up, with a new found enthusiasm to be part of her life. Suddenly surrounded by family, Sophie wants to know the truth about her own mother, asking to hear about the past. This understandably prompts a lot of singing and dancing as she learns what really happened with her dads on the island all those years ago.

