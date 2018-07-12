Accessibility Links

Does Mark Hamill’s new look hint at his role in Star Wars: Episode IX?

The actor has gone clean shaven, and fans are speculating about his potential appearance in the upcoming film

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 27: Mark Hamill attends the Academy Of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films' 44th Annual Saturn Awards at The Castaway on June 27, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill has gone and groomed himself – and Star Wars fans are already speculating about what it may mean for his future in the film series.

**Spoilers for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to follow**

Luke Skywalker met a tragic and controversial end in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, but many fans are still hopeful that he will feature in the upcoming Episode IX in one way or another, regardless. Hamill has suggested in the past that he would be open to it, but he told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that “We haven’t really discussed it, so it’s all in JJ’s [Abrams, who will direct episode IX] hands.”

Since then he’s had the internet abuzz after posting a picture of himself clean shaven on Twitter, having shorn the beard that he has been sporting for the last few years – including in The Last Jedi. The snap has led some people on Twitter to suggest that he will appear as a Force ghost in the next Star Wars instalment, which is due to begin filming soon.

“So… Force ghost Luke doesn’t have a beard?” @RollyJogerJones wrote…

Although some reckon the clean shave indicates the film might travel back in time instead:

Of course, there is the possibility that Episode IX will be a Hamill-less occasion:

Or maybe we’re all just barking up the wrong tree…

Whether or not Hamill appears in the final instalment of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy, it is set to be a doozy. The Americans’ star Keri Russell and Billy Dee Williams (who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy) are the latest to be added to a cast that already includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita N’Yongo and Adam Driver. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas in December 2019

