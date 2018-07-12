Does Mark Hamill’s new look hint at his role in Star Wars: Episode IX?

The actor has gone clean shaven, and fans are speculating about his potential appearance in the upcoming film

Mark Hamill has gone and groomed himself – and Star Wars fans are already speculating about what it may mean for his future in the film series.

**Spoilers for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi to follow**

Luke Skywalker met a tragic and controversial end in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, but many fans are still hopeful that he will feature in the upcoming Episode IX in one way or another, regardless. Hamill has suggested in the past that he would be open to it, but he told RadioTimes.com earlier this year that “We haven’t really discussed it, so it’s all in JJ’s [Abrams, who will direct episode IX] hands.”

Since then he’s had the internet abuzz after posting a picture of himself clean shaven on Twitter, having shorn the beard that he has been sporting for the last few years – including in The Last Jedi. The snap has led some people on Twitter to suggest that he will appear as a Force ghost in the next Star Wars instalment, which is due to begin filming soon.

Wait'll you get a load of my #ClownPrinceOfCrimeCane!!! Many thanks to the folks at Sideshow Collectibles @collectsideshow for kindly sending me this killer addition to my Joker collection. The detail on his face captures the psycho in his soul! 🃏🤪 🖤-mh pic.twitter.com/NApQ8NSG09 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2018

“So… Force ghost Luke doesn’t have a beard?” @RollyJogerJones wrote…

Force ghost Luke doesn’t fancy a force ghost beard. — bats in the belfry (@bedeviledwookie) July 10, 2018

Thanks for teasing us, Mark! 😜

Now I guess there are two possibilities left:

1. Force-Luke doesn't wear beard

2. That's Luke's look when hiding in the nudist colony

(I kind of like the second option even a little bit more 😁) pic.twitter.com/PyXaHTwRzx — Jay Dee ✌ (@Jaydy2007) July 11, 2018

So… Force ghost Luke doesn't have a beard? pic.twitter.com/szJjQPZand — Amber 🌈 (@rollyjogerjones) July 10, 2018

Although some reckon the clean shave indicates the film might travel back in time instead:

Flashback scene coming when he was beardless and younger? #Hoping — Hamster Rhynn 🐹 (@Rhynn14) July 11, 2018

Of course, there is the possibility that Episode IX will be a Hamill-less occasion:

Mark Hamill shaves the beard right before IX filming pic.twitter.com/eGqcDhYPLX — Liz Larsen (@lizzelarsen) July 11, 2018

Oh no, no beard, does this confirm no SWE9 for you? — Lunar Wolf (@asmodai78) July 10, 2018

Or maybe we’re all just barking up the wrong tree…

He shaved off the beard between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to play the Trickster again. It grew back. Facial hair tends to do that! 😉 — Avilos (@TomSolo1978) July 12, 2018

Whether or not Hamill appears in the final instalment of JJ Abrams’ Star Wars trilogy, it is set to be a doozy. The Americans’ star Keri Russell and Billy Dee Williams (who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy) are the latest to be added to a cast that already includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita N’Yongo and Adam Driver. Find out everything you need to know about the film here.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in UK cinemas in December 2019