Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Critics are raving about the new Mission: Impossible movie

Critics are raving about the new Mission: Impossible movie

Some are calling it the best action film since Mad Max: Fury Road

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout

The first impressions for Tom Cruise sequel Mission Impossible: Fallout are in, and so far the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement

According to critics and fans who saw the film early, the sixth adventure for Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt may be the finest yet, with some describing it as the best action movie made since George Miller’s Oscar-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road.

Overall people couldn’t say enough nice things about Christopher McQuarrie’s second go at the series:

Tom Cruise did plenty to impress critics…

And while it may be Cruise’s film, Rebecca Ferguson and franchise newcomer Henry Cavill (whose “reloading arms” in an action-packed bathroom fight have become a minor meme) were also singled out for praise.

So yes, things are looking promising – clearly, McQuarrie and Cruise’s decision to break an old Mission:Impossible tradition by bringing in a new director for every film paid off, and the franchise seems to be in ruder health than ever.

With all that said, though, not everybody was completely enthused, with a few people trying to keep expectations more realistic after the outpouring of positivity.

Still, on the whole we’re feeling impossibly excited, and can’t wait to see how Hunt and his team…er…chase whatever fake MacGuffin they have to to justify stringing all the amazing stunts together. You know, just like the other films.

And hopefully the critical acclaim means that MI:7 will be just around the corner, meaning we’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise constantly endangering his life for years to come.

Advertisement

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on July 25

Tags

All about Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Top Cruise in Top Gun

When is Top Gun: Maverick released in the UK?

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/04/2018 - Programme Name: The War of the Worlds - TX: 06/04/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L to R: Eleanor Tomlinson as Amy and Rafe Spall as George ***EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:01hrs 6th APRIL 2018*** Amy (ELEANOR TOMLINSON), George (RAFE SPALL) - (C) Mammoth Screen - Photographer: Matt Squire

When is The War of the Worlds on TV? Who is in the cast?

Mission impossible

When is Mission Impossible: Fallout out in the UK? Plot, cast, trailer and release date

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more