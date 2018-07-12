Critics are raving about the new Mission: Impossible movie

Some are calling it the best action film since Mad Max: Fury Road

The first impressions for Tom Cruise sequel Mission Impossible: Fallout are in, and so far the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

According to critics and fans who saw the film early, the sixth adventure for Cruise’s IMF agent Ethan Hunt may be the finest yet, with some describing it as the best action movie made since George Miller’s Oscar-nominated Mad Max: Fury Road.

Overall people couldn’t say enough nice things about Christopher McQuarrie’s second go at the series:

#MissionImpossibleFallout is NUTS. Two and a half hours of non-stop insanely well shot, choreographed and performed action sequences. Gimme more, @chrismcquarrie!! — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 12, 2018

#MissionImpossibleFallout is so good, I’m going to have problems getting to sleep tonight. The best since the first, and maybe ever? I think that might actually be true? — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 12, 2018

Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way – incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there – loved every second pic.twitter.com/hWUnI7P2jQ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 9, 2018

Just saw #MissionImpossibleFallout. This franchise defies logic, keeps getting better with every installment. Fallout is arguably one of the most enjoyable and finely crafted of the series. — Alexis Loinaz (@alexisloinaz) July 12, 2018

Just got out of #MissionImpossibleFallout and I am happy to report that like the previous films, the creators don't get complacent. The film is bigger and better and amazing sequences like the bathroom brawl and the finale cement this fact. pic.twitter.com/CzF9Cn2HjQ — kurt (@KurtisSmejkal) July 9, 2018

Tom Cruise did plenty to impress critics…

Oh man the action in #MissionImpossibleFallout is unbelievable! 💪 I’m not sure that @TomCruise is human. The amount of stunts he pulls off in this is mind blowing… especially with a broken freaking leg! pic.twitter.com/Fchu5LtfyA — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 10, 2018

Just saw #MissionImpossibleFallout and it’s hands down one of the best action movies in the last 10 years! @TomCruise is one bad ass motherf*cker!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Andrew Freund (@andrewfreund) July 10, 2018

Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that's absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I'm so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission pic.twitter.com/FPhnz37VCK — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 9, 2018

Nobody does it better than #TomCruise!! #MissionImpossibleFallout is fantastic! Smart, fun, edge-of your-seat thrills, amazing action! The best action movie of the year! As good as Ghost Protocol & Rogue Nation! Accept this mission! @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/VBOccQNNEb — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) July 12, 2018

And while it may be Cruise’s film, Rebecca Ferguson and franchise newcomer Henry Cavill (whose “reloading arms” in an action-packed bathroom fight have become a minor meme) were also singled out for praise.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is like tiptoeing across a sky-high tightrope for 2.5 hours. Flawless momentum, genuinely jaw-dropping setpieces. Henry Cavill is a fantastic addition. The best action movie since Fury Road. — Jordan Raup (@jpraup) July 12, 2018

The acting Rebecca Ferguson can do through a fucking motorcycle helmet is amazing. The CGI justice league mustache was worth it because Cavill’s “Fallout” bathroom fight is legendary. Tom Cruise you’re a psycho, never change. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) July 12, 2018

Mission: Impossible Fallout proves once again that nobody does action like Tom Cruise. The last 45 minutes are action packed & quite the adrenaline rush. The cast is terrific with Rebecca Ferguson being the standout. Fallout will be a huge hit. #MissionImpossibleFallOut pic.twitter.com/KSWTBCCZ3H — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) July 12, 2018

So yes, things are looking promising – clearly, McQuarrie and Cruise’s decision to break an old Mission:Impossible tradition by bringing in a new director for every film paid off, and the franchise seems to be in ruder health than ever.

With all that said, though, not everybody was completely enthused, with a few people trying to keep expectations more realistic after the outpouring of positivity.

Jesus people, #MissionImpossibleFallout isn't some new classic. It's adequate. The action is strong but gets way over the top, and the plot mechanics feel a bit musty. It's OK and moderately entertaining. — Don Kaye (@donkaye) July 12, 2018

Walked out of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT thinking: wow, Ghost Protocol is still the best in the franchise. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Valerie Vza Complex (@ValerieComplex) July 12, 2018

In terms of pacing and scale, #MissionImpossibleFallout earns comparisons to THE DARK KNIGHT and MAD MAX FURY ROAD. Its drama is pretty slight, so as a whole it's solidly in the middle of the M:I pack. Still, it's dynamite IMAX-worthy entertainment. pic.twitter.com/02jlqcmXXu — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 12, 2018

Still, on the whole we’re feeling impossibly excited, and can’t wait to see how Hunt and his team…er…chase whatever fake MacGuffin they have to to justify stringing all the amazing stunts together. You know, just like the other films.

And hopefully the critical acclaim means that MI:7 will be just around the corner, meaning we’ll be able to watch Tom Cruise constantly endangering his life for years to come.

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on July 25