The latest twist in the Avengers 4 title saga…

Has the film's cinematographer inadvertently revealed the name of the Infinity War follow-up?

If you’re a Marvel fan keen to find out the title of the fourth Avengers film – the follow-up to Infinity War – (and to then begin to wildly speculate on what it means for the plot and characters), you’ll be aware that a few rumours have arisen, and apparently been dismissed by the film’s directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Advertisement

The most popular suggestions have been the Thanos-themed Avengers: Gauntlet, and Avengers: Endgame, which is based on a line uttered by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Infinity War.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, the Russo brothers appeared to confirm that the title of the next film does not appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.

Asked whether the name would come from the earlier film, Joe responded with a simple “No”.

Anthony added, however, “It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded… We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet” and the latest twist in the tale could take us back towards Avengers: Endgame as a title.

You see, it appears that cinematographer Trent Opaloch, who worked on two Captain America films and Infinity War, and who has signed on for the sequel, had originally listed it as Avengers: Endgame on his CV.

Opaloch’s online resume now calls it Avengers 4 but an apparently earlier screengrab from his website, which looks pretty genuine, shows it as Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Is that the endgame for this particular nerd saga? Almost certainly not…