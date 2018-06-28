First look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate movie

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars DiCaprio as a struggling actor and Pitt as a stunt double

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have travelled back to the sixties in the first photo from the set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

DiCaprio shared a photograph from the forthcoming Sharon Tate drama, with him in a yellow polo neck and orange suit jacket leaning (and smouldering) against a pillar. To the left is Pitt in double denim and aviators.

“First look,” he captioned the post.

The project was announced in February and is now in production, with Tarantino as screenwriter and director and producer.

He’s described it as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

Tate was an American actress and model who married the director Roman Polanski in 1968. The following year, while eight and a half months pregnant, she was murdered by members of the Manson family cult.

Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry and Damian Lewis recently joined the movie’s huge cast, which already includes Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released in August 2019