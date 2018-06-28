Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
First look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate movie

First look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate movie

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars DiCaprio as a struggling actor and Pitt as a stunt double

Screen Shot 2018-06-28 at 09.46.35

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have travelled back to the sixties in the first photo from the set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Advertisement

DiCaprio shared a photograph from the forthcoming Sharon Tate drama, with him in a yellow polo neck and orange suit jacket leaning (and smouldering) against a pillar. To the left is Pitt in double denim and aviators.

“First look,” he captioned the post.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

The project was announced in February and is now in production, with Tarantino as screenwriter and director and producer.

He’s described it as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

Tate was an American actress and model who married the director Roman Polanski in 1968. The following year, while eight and a half months pregnant, she was murdered by members of the Manson family cult.

Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry and Damian Lewis recently joined the movie’s huge cast, which already includes Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released in August 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Screen Shot 2018-06-28 at 09.46.35
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Versailles - Alexander Vlahos

Versailles: What is the true story of the Man in the Iron Mask?

Millie Bobby Brown, Leonardo DiCaprio (Getty, EH)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wants Leonardo DiCaprio to play Eleven’s long-lost brother

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Hollywood sign (Getty, EH)

Hollywood was built by immigrants – but do the stars of tomorrow still want to go there?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more