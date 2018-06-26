Accessibility Links

New trailer for The Predator reveals a VERY big twist…

New trailer for The Predator reveals a VERY big twist…

It's quite literally giant...

The Predator

The second trailer for The Predator has landed– and revealed a very big twist in the sci-fi prequel/sequel. And when we say big we mean, quite literally, giant

You see, the extended teaser unveils the genetic upgrade the deadly alien hunters have been given, and let’s just say this new version is big enough to dwarf a standard model Predator…

Giant Predator

…and toss it around like a rag doll…

The Predator
The Predator (20th Century Fox)

Because what’s worse than taking on a high-tech ruthless alien hunter? Taking on a giant high-tech ruthless alien hunter.

See below for the full trailer, which also delivers another minute or so more of footage than the first one.

The events of The Predator are set to take place between those of 1990 sequel Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators.

Directed by Shane Black, it stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

The Predator is due in UK cinemas on 14th September 2018

