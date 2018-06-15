Who is the Wasp? Your complete guide to the Marvel movie superhero
We check out Hope and Janet van Dyne’s comic-book origins before the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp
For such a small superhero The Wasp has a surprisingly massive backstory, with the shrinking, winged character appearing in comic-book storylines for over half a century alongside her frequent partner and love interest Ant-Man.
But how is the comic-book version different to the Marvel movie version? Does Hope van Dyne, the version of the character played by Evangeline Lilly, even exist in the comics? And how does her mother Janet fit in?
To find out, check out our full video guide below, which examines the earliest comic-book appearances of the Wasp and how she fits into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.
- When is Ant-Man and the Wasp out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot
- UK fans will have to wait an extra MONTH for next Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp
After all, as Ant-Man and the Wasp approaches, and the original Wasp (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) returns, it’s high time we all swotted (never swatted, that’s cruel) up on the sting-happy superhero.
Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August