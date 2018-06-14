Avengers: Infinity War breaks $2 billion at the box office

Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic and Avatar have made more money

Avengers: Infinity War has become only the fourth film ever to surpass the $2 billion mark at the global box office, less than two months after its release.

The Marvel behemoth joins a club populated by two James Cameron films (Titanic and Avatar) and JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It is amongst the most expensive film of all time at a reported budget of $300m, but it has more than reaped the rewards. As a result, things are looking pretty good for its upcoming sequel, the as-yet untitled Avengers 4, which is due to arrive in May next year.

Avengers: Infinity War features a mammoth cast, which includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chris’s Hemsworth, Pratt and Evans to name a few. Last week it placed it number five in the UK box office charts – an impressive return for a film in its seventh week.

We’ve still got a long wait ahead of the sequel’s release, but we’re already theorising about what will come next – find out what we think will be in store in Avengers 4 here.

Avengers: Infinity War is out in UK cinemas now.