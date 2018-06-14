Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Avengers: Infinity War breaks $2 billion at the box office

Avengers: Infinity War breaks $2 billion at the box office

Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic and Avatar have made more money

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018

Avengers: Infinity War has become only the fourth film ever to surpass the $2 billion mark at the global box office, less than two months after its release.

Advertisement

The Marvel behemoth joins a club populated by two James Cameron films (Titanic and Avatar) and JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It is amongst the most expensive film of all time at a reported budget of $300m, but it has more than reaped the rewards. As a result, things are looking pretty good for its upcoming sequel, the as-yet untitled Avengers 4, which is due to arrive in May next year.

Avengers: Infinity War features a mammoth cast, which includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chris’s Hemsworth, Pratt and Evans to name a few. Last week it placed it number five in the UK box office charts – an impressive return for a film in its seventh week.

We’ve still got a long wait ahead of the sequel’s release, but we’re already theorising about what will come next – find out what we think will be in store in Avengers 4 here.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is out in UK cinemas now.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..L to R: Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff)..Photo: Film Frame..©Marvel Studios 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

W1A Gary Lineker

World Cup 2018: Gary Lineker reveals his England regrets – and why he’ll never ‘just stick to the football’

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

What does the end of Avengers: Infinity War mean for the sequel?

SINGAPORE - APRIL 16: Karen Gillan attends the Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War Red Carpet Fan Event at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza on April 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Karen Gillan’s throwback dance routine video takes us on an adventure in space and time

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more