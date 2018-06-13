When is Incredibles 2 out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Find out everything you need to know about the long awaited sequel

Since the 2004 release of Incredibles, fans have cried out for a sequel and this July, their wait is finally over. The Parrs return to destroy a new nemesis and remind audiences of the power of family.

When is Incredibles 2 released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released Friday 13th July.



Is there a trailer?

Of course – check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Returning characters include Elastigirl, Mr Incredible, Dash, Violet, Frozone, Edna Mode with voice actors: Holly Hunter, Craig T Nelson, Huck Milner, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson and Brad Bird. All are played by the original cast – except Dash who was played by Spencer Fox in Incredibles.

New stars include Bob Odenkirk who features as charming but sickly character attempting to reintroduce superheros to society and John Ratzenberger as new villain The Underminer. Other famous names introducing new characters include: Sophia Bush as Voyd and Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor.

What is going to happen?

The slightly dysfunctional Incredible family returns just as we left them. Jack Jack sets on fire with no warning, Dash refuses vegetables at dinner and Violet is having a hard time being a teen and a superhero.

Keeping the family together is the full time job of Mr Incredible who stays home to look after the kids as Elastigirl goes out to fight law breakers and save lives in the hope of fixing their superhero image.

When a new foe appears, the family bands together once more, calling in help from Frozone and Edna Mode to save the Earth. It’s all in a day’s work for the Incredible family.