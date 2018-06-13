When is Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Find out everything you need to know about the third in the monster movie franchise

The third film in the Hotel Transylvania trilogy is all about love. In cinemas from July, Dracula, voiced by Adam Sandler is back and spookier than ever. Find out everything you need to know about the new film below.

When is Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation released in UK cinemas?

The third in the film trilogy will be available from Friday 27th July.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Click below to watch – if you dare!

Who is in the cast?

Adam Sandler returns to Hotel Transylvania as the spooky voice of Dracula. Along with cast mates Selena Gomez (Mavis) and Andy Samberg (Johnny).

The film’s villains, the Van Helsings, are played by Kathryn Hahn (Ericka Van Helsing) and Mel Brooks (Vlad) who are set to shake up the spooky gang.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is full of famous names, some that may surprise you include Chrissy Teigen (Crystal) and Joe Jonas (The Kraken).

What is it rated?

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is rated a PG in the UK.

What happened in the first two Hotel Transylvania films?

In Hotel Transylvania, Dracula tries to protect his teenage daughter from dreamy Johnny, a human who finds his way into the secret spooky resort. The whole hotel band together to see if he’s worthy of Mavis.

The sequel reunites the gang in Hotel Transylvania 2, where we fast forward into the future. Dracula tries to make his half human, half monster grandson into a full blown monster in an attempt, once again, to keep his daughter at the hotel.

What is going to happen?

In Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation the gang go for a getaway. Dracula is dying to find love, at least he would be if he wasn’t already dead, and convinced by his daughter Mavis heads on holiday to find love. Only just on the cruise, Dracula falls in love at first sight with Erika, the boat’s peppy captain.

Unfortunately, as the secret great granddaughter of Van Helsing the vampire killer, it’s not exactly a match made in heaven. Erika spends the rest of the cruise a plotting to kill Dracula, trying everything from garlic sauce to kill the count.

Advertisement

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will in cinemas from Friday 27th July