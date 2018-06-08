Accessibility Links

Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 is happening

Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 is happening

Elle Woods is BACK

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

After much speculation, Reese Witherspoon has confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 is definitely happening.

The 42-year-old actress shared a video on Twitter of her in an Elle Woods-esque pink bikini floating on a lilo with the tag “It’s true…#LegallyBlonde3”

The first film, which saw Witherspoon star as the unlikely Harvard law student, was released in 2001, with its sequel following two years later in 2003.

Variety are reporting that the third film will be released on Valentine’s Day 2020.

The second instalment ended with Woods’ eyes set on the White House, and although no plot details about the third film in the trilogy have been confirmed, Deadline’s film editor Mike Fleming Jr said that he understood the movie would be “in the spirit of the first film”.

He added: “The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture.”

Reports also suggest that the original writers who adapted the first film are on board, although a director is yet to be signed up.

Reese Witherspoon’s own production company Hello Sunshine are expected to be involved in the film, with Witherspoon co-producing as well as starring in the movie.

Witherspoon is currently filming a second series of Big Little Lies with cast members including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley.

