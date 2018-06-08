Claire Foy leaves The Crown behind in this dark Girl in the Spider’s Web trailer

The new Lisbeth Salander is grimmer and grittier than ever

Claire Foy needn’t have worried about being typecast by The Crown. The first trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web is here, and it features the actress as we’ve never seen her before.

Gone are her queenly trappings from the Netflix drama, replaced by the short hair, tattoo and biker leathers of hacker Lisbeth Salander as she takes down abusers before confronting a terrible danger from her own past.

It’s a far cry from her famous royal role, both physically and because it’s hard to imagine Her Maj tasering a man in the genitals. In fact, it’s probably light treason for us to even write that sentence. Oh well.

Salander has previously been played by Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in different Swedish and English-language adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s Millennium series (which feature Salander as the lead character), while the new film is based on a novel by David Lagercrantz, who took over the series after Larsson’s death.

The film also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Sverrir Gudnason, LaKeith Stanfield and Stephen Merchant among others.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web will be released in UK cinemas on the 9th October