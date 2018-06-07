Mark Hamill hits back at Star Wars ‘fans’ trolling actor Kelly Marie Tran: “#GetALifeNerds”

The actress, who played Rose in The Last Jedi, deleted her Instagram posts after a deluge of abuse

Star Wars ‘fans’ sending abuse to Kelly Marie Tran, take note: you’re making actual Luke Skywalker angry.

Mark Hamill has issued a message of support for his Last Jedi co-star, who deleted her Instagram posts after receiving a series of personal attacks from trolls furious about her Star Wars character Rose.

“What’s not to love?” wrote Hamill alongside a picture of him hugging Tran. He added: “#GetALifeNerds”

His hashtag has already gained momentum…

Everyone knows I'm a huge #StarWars nerd and fan. Always will be, even if I don't like a film. Seeing "fans" threaten actors and others involved in the movies with harm and even death is disgusting. Don't lump me in with your hate. There is no room for it here. #getalifenerds pic.twitter.com/J5V69Pky5A — 🇩🇪⚓️ Super Corgi Power⚓️🇩🇪 (@SuperNikoPower) June 6, 2018

#GetALifeNerds Kelly Marie Tran you were awesome as rose and I thought your character was a great addition to the Star Wars Universe, the people who hurt you don’t represent real Star Wars Fans. — Connor (@ConnorBraaten17) June 6, 2018

After Tran left social media, reportedly because of months of online harassment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson addressed the abuse.

He called out a user who said that such harassment was just critiquing, labelling that argument as “disingenuous bulls***”.

He added: “You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here.”

Plus, in response to the same user, Johnson said “it’s clear as day” that criticism and “being an abusive a***hole to people online” are two different things and that “we’re condemning the latter and not the former”.

On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine. https://t.co/yhcShg5vdJ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 5, 2018

“On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past four years I’ve met lots of real fellow Star Wars fans,” he continued. “We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humour, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

Tran hasn’t explicitly commented on her departure, but she has completely cleared her Instagram profile. The page is still accessible, with her bio reading “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”