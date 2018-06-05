Watch the intergalactic first trailer for The Lego Movie 2

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprise their roles to save Bricksburg from a new threat

The Lego Movie 2 trailer is here and it reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an intergalactic quest to save their beloved city.

Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their pals are tasked with saving their fellow citizens from Lego Duplo invaders from outerspace, and their adventures take them to a weird new galaxy where everything is a musical.

The Lego Movie 2 is set some five years after the events of the first film and Bricksburg is now a Mad Max-esque world in the aftermath of the “horrific events of Taco Tuesday”, although upbeat Emmet doesn’t seem to notice.

From the looks of the trailer, set to the backdrop of Beastie Boys’ 90s hit Intergalactic, we can expect the sequel to be suitably action-packed and comic.

Reprising their roles from the first film are Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as Batman, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard and Alison Brie as Unikitty.

They are joined by new cast members Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Arturo Castro (Broad City) as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone.

The Lego Movie 2 hits UK cinemas in 2D and 3D on Friday 9th February 2019