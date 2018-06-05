Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Watch the intergalactic first trailer for The Lego Movie 2

Watch the intergalactic first trailer for The Lego Movie 2

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks reprise their roles to save Bricksburg from a new threat

Lego Movie 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)

The Lego Movie 2 trailer is here and it reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an intergalactic quest to save their beloved city.

Advertisement

Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their pals are tasked with saving their fellow citizens from Lego Duplo invaders from outerspace, and their adventures take them to a weird new galaxy where everything is a musical.

The Lego Movie 2 is set some five years after the events of the first film and Bricksburg is now a Mad Max-esque world in the aftermath of the “horrific events of Taco Tuesday”, although upbeat Emmet doesn’t seem to notice.

From the looks of the trailer, set to the backdrop of Beastie Boys’ 90s hit Intergalactic, we can expect the sequel to be suitably action-packed and comic.

Reprising their roles from the first film are Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as Batman, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard and Alison Brie as Unikitty.

They are joined by new cast members Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Arturo Castro (Broad City) as Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone.

Advertisement

The Lego Movie 2 hits UK cinemas in 2D and 3D on Friday 9th February 2019

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Lego Movie 2

Lego Movie 2 (trailer screenshot, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY.

Solo: a Star Wars Story review: “a completely satisfying mega-thrills-and-uber-spills ride”

A shot from the Lego remake of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer (YouTube, HF)

This Lego version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is a real blockbuster

Lady And The Tramp (1955) © Disney Sky pics, TL

Disney set to make live-action Lady and the Tramp movie – but there’s a catch

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Chris Pratt has no time for fans hating on Star-Lord after Avengers: Infinity War

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more