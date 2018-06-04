Dwayne The Rock Johnson and SpongeBob Squarepants had a conversation on Twitter because that’s the world we live in now

What a time to be alive

Twitter is a funny place. It’s the President of the United States’ primary mode of communication, but more importantly, it’s a virtual playground where real-life humans and cartoon characters can interact.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and SpongeBob SquarePants had a conversation and people were baffled and delighted in equal parts.

The writer who runs the official SpongeBob SquarePants kicked things off by asking the action star if his nickname had been inspired by Patrick Star’s home, The Rock.

Then, Johnson responded, wondering which nickname the cartoon sponge (who he adressed, hilariously, as “Bob”) was referring to. Was it Big Baddy, Samoan Thor, Beef Piston?

He signed off his note with the message: “love your work”. How sweet.

Hi Bob, which nickname are you referring to? Big Daddy? The Rock? Samoan Thor? Beef Piston? Or the inappropriate one I earned back in college? Ps, love your work. DJ https://t.co/1MNvEy8nqY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018

SpongeBob then returned with a joke, implementing The Rock’s catchphrase from his wrestling days (“Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?”). It turns out SpongeBob is cooking crabby patties – we should have guessed.

Hi DJ, We earned one or two cool names ourselves back in boating school 😂. P.S. Do you smell what the Bob is cooking? (It’s Krabby Patties btw) — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) June 3, 2018

Many Twitter users spotted this incredibly bizarre exchange, and had plenty to say about it. If nothing else, it provided some distraction from the barrage of bad news that tends to clog up our Twitter feeds – so we’re here for it.

Advertisement

Check out some of the best fan responses below.

SpongeBob tweeted the rock? What a time to be alive https://t.co/vNz8qub3Em — Angel (@Angel_Sabala) June 3, 2018

The crossover to end all crossovers. https://t.co/fXdkziJ1um — Joshua Erenberg (@JoshErenberg) June 3, 2018

Dwayne Johnson addresses Spongebob as "Bob" https://t.co/BaRrD9xmqH — rabid feminist (@Marissa_CO) June 3, 2018

Beef piston. My heads gone at beef piston. I'm becoming a monk. Beef. Piston. https://t.co/Yu7xPZe8Aw — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 3, 2018

Note the time. On this day, Dwayne Johnson directly told Spongebob Squarepants that one of his nicknames is 'Beef Piston.' Life is so very good. https://t.co/M3l17Xlgt6 — Chance Nichols (@PowerfulChance) June 3, 2018