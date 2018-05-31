When is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Find out everything you need to know about the film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard

The fifth instalment of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park series is set to hit cinemas this June, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard in the lead roles. Find out everything you need to know about the new film below.

When is Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released in UK cinemas?

The film will be released on Wednesday 6th June 2018.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Chris Pratt will reprise his role as navy veteran and former dinosaur trainer Owen Grady from 2015’s Jurassic World, alongside Bryce Dallas-Howard’s Claire Dearing, the former operations manager for the Jurassic World theme park, who now works as a dinosaur-rights activist.

The big casting news, however, is that Jeff Goldblum, who starred as Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park and its sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, will return to the franchise after a 20-year absence.

Toby Jones and Rafe Spall are set to make their first appearance in the dinosaur-centric franchise, while BD Wong as Dr Henry Wu.

What is going to happen?

While Grady and Dearing were successful in their attempt to free the dinosaurs from their amusement park-themed prison in Jurassic World (2015), all is not well in the dino kingdom.

The creatures very existence on the island – where they have been roaming freely for 3 years – is now threatened by an impending volcanic eruption, meaning the island will need to be evacuated if they are to survive. Enter Dearing, who has set up an organisation called the Dinosaur Protection Group to save the animals and bring them to a sanctuary in the USA.

However, it is soon revealed that there is a grander scheme in the works in which the dinosaurs are set to be auctioned off one-by-one at the estate, and the escape of an intelligent dino-hybrid called the Indoraptor leads to mayhem across the land.