Mark Hamill hung out with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn – and our imaginations are running wild

Avengers: Infinity War be damned – the most ambitious cross-over event of all-time could well be in the offing after Mark Hamill shared the news on Twitter that his long-discussed meeting with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn finally took place on Sunday.

The two sci-fi juggernauts met up in Hamill’s Los Angeles home for a barbecue and a lengthy chat about a variety of subjects, including Rick and Morty, Hamilton, and, unsurprisingly, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Check out their posts below.

Such a great day meeting my neighbor @JamesGunn! We have so much in common & talked about EVERYTHING: the weather, gardening tips, favorite recipes, growing up Catholic, our mutual love of dogs, bleu cheese, risqué limericks & the weather again. #FunWithGunn pic.twitter.com/5Gw1VTyHRU — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 28, 2018

Finally stopped by @hamillhimself’s for that cup of coffee we tweeted about months ago. & some bbq. & cornbread & cobbler & OKAY IT’S TRUE I ATE THE HAMILLS OUT OF HOUSE & HOME BACK OFF. Honestly, he’s an amazing guy & I’m grateful to him & the whole Hamill clan for a great day. pic.twitter.com/u8E6Ak3XWT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 28, 2018

They had initially sparked up a conversation back in February, after a Twitter user suggested that Gunn, who is currently working on the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (he wrote and directed the first 2), add Hamill into his film. Gunn responded, saying that the two were neighbours, and invited Hamill over for coffee to talk about it. The Star Wars actor seemed equally keen, responding that he would be happy to do so both “as a good neighbour and and unemployed actor.”

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

The meeting was delayed as the Marvel director was out of town for a while, but they finally managed to arrange it, and it sounds like it went better than anyone could have hoped.

Pressed by fans on Twitter, Gunn shared a list of their conversation topics, which included Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt. Neither would confirm if a role in the upcoming Marvel film was discussed, but we’re pretty sure most of the fans will have inferred that, regardless. We live in hope.