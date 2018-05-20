Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell are intense and moving as father and son in Beautiful Boy teaser trailer

Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell are intense and moving as father and son in Beautiful Boy teaser trailer

The forthcoming movie chronicles the real-life story of a parent dealing with his child’s methamphetamine addiction

Timothée Chalamet, Steve Carell (Getty, EH)

Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell have fierce chemistry as father and son in the teaser trailer for the forthcoming movie Beautiful Boy.

Advertisement

The film is based on author David Sheff’s memoir, Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction.

The trailer shows the two Oscar-nominated actors having an intense argument in a café.

Beautiful Boy is the story of a teenager’s methamphetamine addiction through the eyes of his father. A sentence in the memoir’s blurb reads: “Before meth, Sheff’s son Nic was a varsity athlete, honor student, and award-winning journalist.

“After meth, he was a trembling wreck who stole money from his eight-year-old brother and lived on the streets.”

Advertisement

Beautiful Boy will be released in cinemas this autumn.

Tags

All about Beautiful Boy

Timothée Chalamet, Steve Carell (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Call Me By Your Name (waytoblue email, EH)

Call Me By Your Name screenwriter reveals doubts about planned sequel

Lady-Bird

Lady Bird: “a sparkling and funny coming-of-age comedy”

Timothée Chalamet (Getty, EH)

Timothée Chalamet to play Henry V in Netflix drama The King

127770

You need to see Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell’s brilliant Golden Globes skit

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more