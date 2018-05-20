Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell are intense and moving as father and son in Beautiful Boy teaser trailer

The forthcoming movie chronicles the real-life story of a parent dealing with his child’s methamphetamine addiction

Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell have fierce chemistry as father and son in the teaser trailer for the forthcoming movie Beautiful Boy.

The film is based on author David Sheff’s memoir, Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction.

A first glimpse at #BeautifulBoy, starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet. In theaters this fall. Full trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/p0bjJabU1q — Beautiful Boy (@beautifulboymov) May 18, 2018

The trailer shows the two Oscar-nominated actors having an intense argument in a café.

Beautiful Boy is the story of a teenager’s methamphetamine addiction through the eyes of his father. A sentence in the memoir’s blurb reads: “Before meth, Sheff’s son Nic was a varsity athlete, honor student, and award-winning journalist.

“After meth, he was a trembling wreck who stole money from his eight-year-old brother and lived on the streets.”

Beautiful Boy will be released in cinemas this autumn.