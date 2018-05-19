Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Thandie Newton: “I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great… and awful”

Thandie Newton: “I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy, which is both great… and awful”

The actress playing Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story has lamented that it’s “taken this long” for a woman of colour to have a prominent part in the franchise

Thandie Newton is Val in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Lucasfilm, HF)

Thandie Newton, who is playing Val in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has said it is both “great” and “awful” that she is the first woman of colour to be cast in a lead role in the history of the franchise.

Advertisement

“I am the first dark-skinned woman in a lead role in the Star Wars legacy,” the Line of Duty and Westworld star told the Guardian, “which is both great, that it is finally a correction, and awful, that it’s taken this long.”

“Even Lupita Nyong’o’s character was CGI,” Newton pointed out.

Newton’s Star Wars character Val is part of the crew brought together by Beckett (Woody Harrelson) that also includes Han and Chewie (Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo).

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ted Hastings Line of Duty (BBC)

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio on season 5: “it feels like very fresh territory”

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY.

Solo: a Star Wars Story review: “a completely satisfying mega-thrills-and-uber-spills ride”

han solo movie

Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a dance-off with Chewbacca under the Millennium Falcon

120560

Warwick Davis’s role in Solo: a Star Wars Story is a very cool Easter Egg

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more