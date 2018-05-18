Emilia Clarke says the time Brad Pitt tried to “buy” her in a charity auction was the best night of her life

The Game of Thrones actress suddenly realised that the man with his paddle up was Brad Pitt

How does it feel when Brad Pitt tries to buy you at a charity auction? Apparently, pretty good.

Emilia Clarke has confirmed that the actor once bid for a chance to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her – in what she joked was the ‘best night of her life’.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Clarke said: “There was an auction for a charity do that I was asked to take part in so I offered time with myself and as the bidding started I realised Brad Pitt was trying to buy me. I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!

“Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out.”

According to reports from the time, Pitt bid $90,000 for the pleasure of Clarke’s company on the sofa, upping it to $120,000 when her Thrones co-star Kit Harington threw himself into the bargain.

But even the A-Lister’s pockets weren’t quite deep enough to win the lot, so Clarke missed out on an evening in with Harrington and Pitt.

Also appearing on the Graham Norton Show was Broadchurch and Doctor Who actor David Tennant, who revealed that there is a “support network” of former Doctors.

“It’s quite a small club,” he explained. “It does feel like once you’ve been The Doctor, you’re always The Doctor. We do form a small support network.

“It’s quite an unusual job and it’s humbling to be at the centre of that. It has such a huge fan base all over the world that it is quite scary at first.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 18th May on BBC1 at 10:35pm