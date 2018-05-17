Did you spot the Taylor Swift Easter egg in the Deadpool trailer?

Deadpool 2 has a special treat for Taylor Swift fans: a sly reference to the pop-star’s beloved cats.

As Swifties will know, the Bad Blood singer has a couple of kitties called Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey in homage to Law & Order and Grey’s Anatomy. They are Scottish Fold cats and they are adorable.

Deadpool clearly agrees, because in the trailer he is sporting a t-shirt with a picture of two cats on it – and the names Olivia and Meredith.

It’s a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment at 1.27 as Ryan Reynolds’ character spins around in Professor Xavier’s chair:

It’s not the first time Reynolds and Swift’s worlds have converged; the actor recently joked with US host George Stephanopoulos about his daughter James’ cameo on the singer’s song Gorgeous:

"I don't know why you would put your kid in show-business." @VancityReynolds on why he doesn't want his kids to be in the industry. ALSO @taylorswift13!https://t.co/PMmQcZuJQ6@deadpoolmovie #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/p7SSNxsR0U — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2018

But with Deadpool’s history of pop culture references and his tendency to break the fourth wall, you have to wonder if the trailer reference goes even deeper.

Is this a nod at the classic movie trope where the villain spins his chair around to face the camera – only to reveal the pet cat sitting on his lap? We’re thinking Dr Evil and his kitty Mr Bigglesworth…

The plot thickens.

Deadpool 2 is in UK cinemas now