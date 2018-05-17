Accessibility Links

Did you spot the Taylor Swift Easter egg in the Deadpool trailer?

Taylor Swift's cats Olivia and Meredith make a special appearance in Deadpool 2

Ryan Renyolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Zazie Beetz as Domino in Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox, HF)

Deadpool 2 has a special treat for Taylor Swift fans: a sly reference to the pop-star’s beloved cats.

As Swifties will know, the Bad Blood singer has a couple of kitties called Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey in homage to Law & Order and Grey’s Anatomy. They are Scottish Fold cats and they are adorable.

Deadpool clearly agrees, because in the trailer he is sporting a t-shirt with a picture of two cats on it – and the names Olivia and Meredith.

It’s a real blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment at 1.27 as Ryan Reynolds’ character spins around in Professor Xavier’s chair:

Deadpool 2 - Taylor Swift reference

It’s not the first time Reynolds and Swift’s worlds have converged; the actor recently joked with US host George Stephanopoulos about his daughter James’ cameo on the singer’s song Gorgeous:

But with Deadpool’s history of pop culture references and his tendency to break the fourth wall, you have to wonder if the trailer reference goes even deeper.

Is this a nod at the classic movie trope where the villain spins his chair around to face the camera – only to reveal the pet cat sitting on his lap? We’re thinking Dr Evil and his kitty Mr Bigglesworth…

The plot thickens.

Deadpool 2 is in UK cinemas now

All about Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

