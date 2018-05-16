Solo: A Star Wars Story reviews round-up – Alden Ehrenreich impresses as young Han

Critics are won over by Ehrenreich’s adoption of Harrison Ford’s famous character in a movie that “betrays little trace” of its notorious production history

Bringing Solo: A Star Wars Story to the silver screen was not an easy ride, having been through a troubled production process and the replacement of its directors several months into shooting. In spite of this, early reviews are full of praise for lead actor Alden Ehrenreich and the spin-off movie struck many critics as “purely lovable”, “thrilling” and “fun”.

The bar was set high for Ehrenreich, who steps into Harrison Ford’s shoes to play the young Han Solo, but his efforts paid off.

The Guardian said the actor “absolutely crushes the role to powder, swaggeringly reviving the memory of the young Harrison Ford’s romantic gallantry”.

Ehrenreich was described as “enduringly watchable” by Variety, too: “He nails Ford’s cocky gait, his roguish eye-twinkle, his puffed-cheeked finger-pointing, and while the performance may initially come across as a highly skilled bit of mimicry, by the film’s end he’s managed to give the role a satisfying new spin.”

The Independent wrote that although “Ehrenreich is quite different from Harrison Ford in the same role,” the actor “shares Ford’s deadpan humour and folksy, all-American quality”.

Solo: A Star Wars Story’s adventurous nature was also noted by critics. Variety called it “consistently entertaining” while The Guardian described the film as a “crackingly enjoyable adventure”.

The Telegraph also wrote that the movie “expands and enriches the Star Wars galaxy with thrilling new texture and detail – Solo might be a fun adventure, but it’s a dream come true for cosplayers, and features an even-more-extraordinary-than-usual new range of costumes and knick-knacks to goggle at.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 24th May