Adam Driver infiltrates the KKK in first trailer for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman

Adam Driver will infiltrate the KKK in his new film. The Star Wars and Girls actor plays an undercover cop in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, which tells a true story of the infamous white-hooded hate group.

Produced by Get Out creator Jordan Peele, the film follows John David Washington as black detective Ron Stallworth, who works together with a white cop (Adam Driver) to take down the Colorado arm of the racist organisation.

Stallworth actually became the head of the local KKK chapter via phone and letters, but had to rely on detective Flip Zimmerman (Driver) to meet the group face-to-face. We feel obligated to remind you this is a real story.

And it’s a tale that went down extremely well during its Cannes Film Festival preview. According to The Hollywood Reporter, BlacKkKlansman received four minutes of applause during the credits followed by a six-minute standing ovation. That response may be down to, in part, its emotional last sequence, which splices the film with real-life footage of the KKK rally in Charlottesville last year.

As well as Driver and Washington, BlacKkKlansman also stars actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Topher Grace (Venom from Spider-Man 3) as real-life Klan leader David Duke.

BlacKkKlansman will be in cinemas on August 10 in the US and then on August 24 in the UK