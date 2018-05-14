Deadpool 2 makes history as first film to receive a parental advisory warning for its music

Deadpool 2 has made history… as the first film to receive a parental advisory warning for its score – thanks to it’s explicit and typically tongue-in-cheek tracklist.

Holy Shit Balls, Courage Mother F***er and Make The World Our Bitch are just some of the string of colourful song titles on the soundtrack for the film, which sees Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the foul-mouthed super-hero alongside newcomers Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and Josh Brolin, who makes his second appearance as the villain of a Marvel comics blockbuster in less than month after his turn as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War in April.

The soundtrack arrives via Sony Classical on the same day as the film (Tuesday 15th May), featuring compositions from Guardians of the Galaxy maestro Tyler Bates.

Bates told Billboard that he sees the parental advisory label as “a badge of honour”, and added that his favourite track is You Can’t Stop This Mother F*****,” , which, is reportedly “a gale-force orchestral number that features a full string and brass orchestra, battle drumming and a dead-serious choir singing ‘you can’t stop him/ you can’t stop this mother f***er’.” Sounds about right…

Deadpool 2 will be released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 15th May