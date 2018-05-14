A film outing for Muslim superhero Ms Marvel is in the works

Could the teenage Pakistani-American shapeshifter be the latest addition to the MCU?

We’re being treated to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in April 2019 and now Ms Marvel may also break into the MCU.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that the shape-shifting superhero, whose alter-ego is a young Muslim woman named Kamala Khan, could hit the big screen after the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 film.

“Ms Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works,” Feige said during a BBC interview. “We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world.”

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Although Feige doesn’t exactly confirm a Ms Marvel film, his readiness to comment about the teenage Pakistani-American superhero might indicate talks have taken place. After all, if lesser-known characters such as Ant-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy can get their own movies then why not Ms Marvel?

That’s the thinking of fans, who couldn’t be more excited…

not to sound shallow but honestly i’m really excited about the kamala khan / ms. marvel movie rumours because south asians are rarely represented in the super hero genre pic.twitter.com/POHVxxDGWB — isaac (@tonythtark) May 12, 2018

MISS MARVEL IS COMING TO THE MCU pic.twitter.com/g6mUdsEfz3 — 𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔞 #PickUpLucifer (@stvckybarnes) May 12, 2018

Its rare to get stories about young Muslim girls. Ms Marvel we need you. pic.twitter.com/9OSKaRybWt — Farrah Khan (@farrah_khan) May 12, 2018

If we get Ms Marvel I will cry with happiness. A Muslim superhero on screen? A Muslim girl superhero? 😭😭😭😭 — Sarah Shaffi (@sarahshaffi) May 12, 2018

Just when and how Ms Marvel could enter the MCU is anyone’s guess. Could Kamala make a cameo in another superhero’s film à la Spider-Man in Civil War? Or will the superhero blast onto the scene in her own movie? Or will the plans for this character completely fall through?

Advertisement

So, there are a lot of questions to address. But we should probably answer all the mysteries left over from Infinity War first.