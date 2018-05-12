Emilia Clarke wants Kit Harington to play Luke Skywalker in future Star Wars films

The Game of Thrones star appears in Solo: A Star Wars story later this month

Game of Thrones and Star Wars are increasingly overlapping these days, with plenty of actors who’ve appeared in both franchises (including Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Max von Sydow, Julian Glover and many more) and Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss setting out to make their own Star Wars trilogy in the coming years.

But now Thrones star Clarke, who plays Qi’ra in the soon-to-be-released Solo: A Star Wars story, has an idea to bring the world of Westeros even closer to a galaxy far, far away – by casting Jon Snow actor Kit Harington as a young Luke Skywalker.

“I feel like I have to say Kit Harington,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about a potential young Luke at Solo’s premiere in LA on Thursday.

“Because I have to, do you know what I mean?”

Now, of course to many fans the idea of a “young Luke” doesn’t make much sense, considering we saw the future Jedi Master go through the most exciting years of his life in the original Star Wars trilogy. Would Kit Harington really be up for a prequel based largely around the difficulties of moisture farming?

But when RadioTimes.com caught up with Luke himself, actor Mark Hamill, a few months ago he was very up for the idea. Who’s to say Luke didn’t have a few adventures after Return of the Jedi, after all?

“I mean, the possibilities are infinite,” Hamill told us.

“So who knows? They also ask me ‘What young actor do you think could play him?’ Sky’s the limit. And I’m sure they’re going to keep making these things long after I’m gone.”

And if that is the case, maybe the erstwhile King in the North will be just the man to step into Luke’s shoes.

Though personally, our money’s still on Sebastian Stan…

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say "Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!" (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

Solo: A Star Wars Story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May

