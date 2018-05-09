Jack Black says a second Tenacious D movie is happening

“I don’t know where you’ll be able to see it, but we have decided that it’s happening and it’s coming out"

Jack Black has announced that there will be a sequel to his cult movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

The Jumanji star revealed the news to a crowd at his Tenacious D concert at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, simply saying: “I don’t know where you’ll be able to see it, but we have decided that it’s happening and it’s coming out.”

The 2006 film chronicled an imaginary origin story for the band, tracing their journey to find a pick belonging to the devil that turns its users into rock legends.

It suffered a poor performance at the box office upon release but has gone on to become a cult hit since it was made available on DVD.

While the plot of the new project is unknown, Black did reveal that the movie will be out by October 2018.