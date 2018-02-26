Manchester United stars celebrate goal with nod to Black Panther

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard hit the Wakanda X during Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea

Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba celebrated Sunday’s winner over Chelsea with a nod to Marvel’s Black Panther.

Advertisement

The duo, who are notorious for their exuberant goal celebrations, doffed their hats to Ryan Coogler’s film with the Wakanda salute after Lingard had come off the bench to fire in United’s second goal in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

The hosts had gone a goal down in the first half after Willian’s strike, only for Lukaku to level things up shortly thereafter. Mourinho then made an inspired change, bringing on Lingard for French forward Anthony Martial, who went on to nod in the winner in the 75th minute. Check out some pictures of the celebration below.

It was a popular move with amongst Man United and Black Panther fans on Twitter.

MAN DONE THE BLACK PANTHER SALUTE. LINGARD IS THE CULTURE — José Santacruz (@MoeTweetzz) February 25, 2018

Jesse Lingard. Wakanda Forever. — COPA90 US (@COPA90US) February 25, 2018

So it was Lingard who hit the Wakanda X. #BlackPanther https://t.co/I6UzfsNX8G — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 25, 2018

#BPL #WakandaForever Sooo not a Man U fan but did Lingard just pay homage to the Black Panther?! Yessss 🙌🏽 🙅🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qmmSYnXsHk — Musuleng Klimpacher (@Musuleng) February 25, 2018

Lingard’s goal had to be the match winner due to the Wakanda celebration 😭🐐 — Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) February 25, 2018

LINGARD channelling Black Panther. Love it! 😂❤ He's been terrific for us this season. Wonderful knack of scoring in the big moments. Great finish. 👊 #MUFC — Darryl Griffiths (@LegallyBOD) February 25, 2018

Black Panther has surpassed the £700m mark at the global box office after just its second weekend in cinemas, setting it on course to join Marvel’s Avengers films in an elite club of films to have grossed over £1 billion.

Advertisement

Last week, actor Will Smith shared an impassioned Instagram post celebrating the film’s success, sending his congratulations to stars Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N’Yongo, Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya. Check it out below.