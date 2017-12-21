“I swear if Donna is dead…” Mamma Mia fans are seriously freaking out that Meryl Streep is missing from the trailer

Fans are "suicidal" after watching the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel

The release of the first trailer for Mamma Mia sequel Here We Go Again! was supposed to kick off Christmas and leave everyone feeling upbeat, but instead it has people claiming they’re “suicidal”, or at least going to sue Universal Pictures, as it appears to feature no new footage of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, leading to fears that she has been killed off…

Ok, who do I speak to about cancelling 2018? Meryl Streep has died in Mamma Mia 2. Tell Kim Jong-un to press the button. — Hayley Harrison (@HRHarrison) December 16, 2017

well the Mamma Mia 2 trailer has me suicidal. where is Meryl, what have they done to Donna, my heart is broken and I shouldn’t feel that way about the sequel to a film that changed my life — elly 🌺 (@quietbatpeople) December 16, 2017

i swear if donna is **** in mamma mia 2 im sueing every single person involved in this — for carrie (@monmothman) December 17, 2017

Mamma Mia 2 questions after watching the trailer: 1.why did they kill off Donna?

2. Why has Donna’s mother suddenly come back from the dead?

3. Why does some of the scenes look like a remake of the first one ?

4. Why is Sophie now part of the girl band with 60 year olds ? — Katie👠🍸❤️ (@Katiexlmx) December 17, 2017

Wake me up when someone from the mamma mia 2 crew confirms the trailer was poorly made and Donna is obviously alive. — dirty_computer (@firecrackerroot) December 17, 2017

IMMA NEED MAMMA MIA 2 SPOILERS NOW SO ANYBODY WHO CAN CONFIRM DONNA IS ALIVE AND WELL PLEASE STEP FORWARD — paola 🍒 (@Iapfeiffer) December 17, 2017

THEY REALLY KILLED DONNA OFF IN MAMMA MIA 2 HUH?? YALL CAN KEEP THAT TRASH I DONT WANT IT — acockia the neopet (@lizuschrist) December 17, 2017

Streep does appear in the trailer but it’s unclear whether any of her scenes are new as opposed to flashbacks. The film flits between Donna’s past, where she’s played by Lily James, and the present where daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant and seeking help and advice from her mother’s two friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters).

Mamma Mia! Here I Go Again! is in UK cinemas from 27th July 2018