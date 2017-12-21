Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
“I swear if Donna is dead…” Mamma Mia fans are seriously freaking out that Meryl Streep is missing from the trailer

“I swear if Donna is dead…” Mamma Mia fans are seriously freaking out that Meryl Streep is missing from the trailer

Fans are "suicidal" after watching the teaser for the much-anticipated sequel

Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia!

The release of the first trailer for Mamma Mia sequel Here We Go Again! was supposed to kick off Christmas and leave everyone feeling upbeat, but instead it has people claiming they’re “suicidal”, or at least going to sue Universal Pictures, as it appears to feature no new footage of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, leading to fears that she has been killed off…

Advertisement

Streep does appear in the trailer but it’s unclear whether any of her scenes are new as opposed to flashbacks. The film flits between Donna’s past, where she’s played by Lily James, and the present where daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant and seeking help and advice from her mother’s two friends Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters).

Advertisement

Mamma Mia! Here I Go Again! is in UK cinemas from 27th July 2018

Tags

All about Mamma Mia!

(YouTube)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Emmerdale spoilers: Robert Sugden may kill again, reveals series producer Kate Oates

imagenotavailable1

Snub David Jason as the new voice of Danger Mouse? “Unthinkable” says his agent

imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

110021

What Euro 2016 matches are on TV today, Saturday 11 June?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more