Chris Pratt is reunited with an old friend in the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The dinosaur island is on the verge of destruction

(Universal, BA)

The first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released, and it sees Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady reunited with dino-pal Blue, who is now all grown-up – and significantly more intimidating.

In the clip, Owen meets his former flame Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas-Howard) in a café, where she tries to persuade him to return to the island and rescue the dinosaurs from the threat of an erupting volcano.

He agrees, of course, and the two are then seen in utter dino/volcano mayhem on Jurassic World, facing off against a T-Rex, running away from a volcanic ash cloud, and encountering the aforementioned raptor, Blue.

Elsewhere, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm tries to explain to a court why the dinosaurs deserve to be protected. Check out the trailer below.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom retains the majority of the star-studded cast which helped make its predecessor the fourth highest-grossing film of all-time, though writer/director Colin Trevorrow has stepped back to allow JA Bayona (The Impossible) to helm the sequel.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to be released in UK cinemas on 7th June 2018

All about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and the T-Rex as herself in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

