Cher joins the cast of the Mamma Mia! sequel

The popstar will join up with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Pop legend Cher is set to join Colin Firth and Meryl Streep in the Mamma Mia! sequel, which is due out next year.

The singer teased the news over the weekend, with a series of lightly cryptic tweets – though the one which reads “Fernando” was a dead giveaway. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is her first on screen role in seven years; her last came in musical Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera. Check out her tweets below.

FERNANDO 🤔 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

THE ROAR OF GUNS & CANNONS ALMOST MADE ME CRY😥 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 🎂 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

The 2008 musical, which spun a light and fluffy yarn out of ABBA songs, turned a hefty profit in the international box office despite leaving critics lukewarm: it is the highest grossing musical of all time.

The primary cast, also including Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Julie Walters, are all returning to reprise their roles in the sequel, while a new crop of stars have been enlisted to play younger versions of the characters, set to be played by Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner.

Cher’s role is still being kept under wraps.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in UK cinemas in 2018.