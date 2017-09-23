Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
This trailer for Netflix’s Stephen King movie 1922 is pretty grisly

This trailer for Netflix’s Stephen King movie 1922 is pretty grisly

A man brutally murders his wife but cannot escape from his crime

Stephen King's 1922

“I believe that there’s another man inside every man,” Wilfred James drawls in the trailer for 1922, the Netflix film based on a Stephen King novella.

Advertisement

And, it seems, the man inside Wilfred (played by Thomas Jane) is a violent murderer.

The trailer shows how events escalate into grisly horror. When his wife Arlette (Molly Parker) declares that she wants to sell the family farm and uproot him and his son to the big city, Wilfred puts his foot down – so Arlette asks for a divorce.

Instead, Wilfred kills her. But she won’t stay dead.

The story comes from a 2010 Stephen King novella and is directed by Zak Hilditch.

Advertisement

Hot on the heels of IT’s success in cinemas, 1922 will arrive on Netflix on 20th October: just in time for Halloween.

Tags

All about IT (2017)

James McAvoy, Bill Hader (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eleven and Mike in Stranger Things (Netflix, JG)

New on Netflix UK in October 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

MR MERCEDES

Mr Mercedes: the best Stephen King adaptation in years New detective series Mr Mercedes is the best Stephen King adaptation in years – and you can watch the first two episodes for free right now

dormer-3

How Rellik filmed Richard Dormer’s acid attack scars

Stephen king

Why Stephen King is still the master of horror

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more