Order the Radio Times Guide To Films 2018 NOW

Featuring in-depth reviews for over 24,000 films, with over 500 new entries this year, the Radio Times Guide to Films is an absolute must for film lovers everywhere! With movies from the dawn of cinema to the latest TV, DVD and Video On Demand releases, blockbuster productions and smaller-scale indies in the making, our 1,000+ page Film Guide has it all.

Also includes:

  • Radio Times experts’ star rating/review of each movie
  • Previews of upcoming new moves  right through to 2020
  • Cast, character, writer and director credits, plus family viewing advice and BBFC cinema/DVD classifications
  • Actor and director indexes featuring chronological film lists for each person and birth/death years
  • Awards section covering Oscar and Bafta nominees and winners in key categories from the earliest ceremonies to the present day
  • Plus major winners for the Golden Globe awards, and Cannes and Berlin film festivals
