What happened to Married at First Sight Australia’s Martha and Michael? Inside their love story

When it comes to finding love on TV, it’s not always successful (as many dating shows have proven).

But for series six of Married at First Sight Australia there were some more slightly successful relationships.

The series, which was filmed back in 2019, is currently airing on E4, and has introduced viewers to a series of couples looking for love.

One of those couples is Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli. At first, the duo didn’t seem like the right match for one another, however, opposites later attracted.

But, are they still together?

Here’s everything you need to know about Marth and Michael, including where they both are now.

**Warning: the following contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: Australia season 6**

What happened to Martha and Michael?

Despite a few rocky patches at the start of their relationship, make-up artist Martha, 30, and teacher Michael, 27, managed to put their differences aside and let love lead the way.

And it proved to be a success for the couple, who ended up leaving the competition together and going on to start a life outside of the show.

Where are Martha and Michael now?

You’ll be happy to know Martha and Michael are still very much a thing today.

The couple are still going strong, and live together in Sydney’s Bondi area.

Martha has revealed the pair secretly split a while ago without anyone noticing, but they got back together shortly afterwards.

They recently sparked rumours they could be expecting a child together after Martha shared a video of Michael in which Michael appeared to be patting her stomach.

However, Martha shut down these claims, saying: “Alright so just wanted to say we are not waiting for a baby guys, we were just waiting for lunch,” she confirmed, adding: “Just lunch guys so everyone chill on the DMs.”

But that’s not to say babies aren’t in the plans for the couple.

Martha previously revealed she hopes to start a family in the future, telling TV WEEK: “I can definitely imagine my future with Michael. Our foundations are similar and we have strong family values.”

She added: “I do want to have children one day – I don’t think I’m ready now, though. [But] I could imagine having a family with him. Yes, definitely.”

Sounds like these two could be hearing the pitter patter of tiny baby feet in the near future!

