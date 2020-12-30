What channel is Newcastle v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to continue their title push with their second of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures at Steve Bruce’s Newcastle on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Reds have already faced West Brom since Christmas Day and will have to turn their attention to Southampton next week, while Newcastle come into this clash having travelled to Manchester City on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp’s men beat the Toon 3-1 both home and away last season.

In fact, the Merseysiders have won their last five games with Newcastle and are unbeaten in this fixture – home or away – since December 2015.

But Bruce will hope to match up to the visitors on Wednesday and frustrate his counterpart on the touchline.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Liverpool on TV?

Newcastle v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 30th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this midweek including Tottenham v Fulham, which kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Newcastle v Liverpool online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Ritchie, Longstaff, Hayden, Joelinton, Wilson.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Minamino, Mane.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Liverpool

Liverpool have endured plenty of injuries of late but should have enough in the tank to overcome Newcastle here.

Granted, Bruce will set his side up to make this a physical encounter, especially at the set piece. So, don’t be surprised if the hosts grab a goal from a free-kick or corner.

But Liverpool have enough quality to outscore Newcastle here. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah each scored twice against the Toon last season and three points should realistically be heading back to Merseyside once again.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.