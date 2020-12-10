Knit a sweater for Tristan competition!

RT has teamed up with Channel 5 to offer readers the chance to knit a Tristan-style sweater for Callum Woodhouse to model.

To take part, design your own original pattern, then knit a jumper, or at least a swatch sample, take a photo and send it to us. We plan to publish photographs of as many entries as possible. RT will draw up a shortlist and Callum will pick his favourite, which he promises to wear for a photo on the All Creatures set during the filming of series two.

If the winning entry is a sample, we will ask the creator if they would like to complete it or share the designs with our knitting experts to produce. On the show Callum wears a sleeveless v-neck knitted in four-ply wool with bands of Fair Isle patterns on a grey background. As some Fair Isle patterns are copyrighted, it is important that entries are based on the entrant’s own design.

DIMENSIONS: Length (back of neck to hem, excluding rib): 22in; width across front chest: 19in (38in around chest).

HOW TO ENTER:

Email photos of your knit, with your name and phone number, to: feedback@radiotimes.com by 31 January and put Tristan jumper in the subject line.

Please do not send us your sample or completed jumper unless we have requested it.

RT and Immediate Media can only cover the cost of wool for the completed winning entry. The editors’ decision is final and we reserve the right not to feature entries that do not meet our editorial standards.