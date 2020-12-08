Bradley Walsh “thrilled” to follow in footsteps of hero Les Dawson as Blankety Blank host

Bradley Walsh has a deep connection to the classic game show Blankety Blank – he has been the studio warm-up comic, he’s appeared on the panel as a celebrity guest and now he’s making his debut as the host.

He especially likes the new role because one of his heroes presented it in the 1980s.

“I’m not feeling the pressure so much,” said Bradley, “[It’s] just the fact that I love bit of nostalgic telly and to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry Wogan and one of my heroes Les Dawson, having worked on the show as a studio warm-up for Les a few times, it’s a thrill for me.”

Walsh won’t be trying to reinvent the role or the show itself. There’s a strong sense that, to him, Blankety Blank is an iconic entertainment show that shouldn’t be tampered with.

“I think the show runs itself,” he said. “I think alongside the celebrity panel and the contestants, I don’t think you bring your own style, I like to work organically so I’m hoping people like Jimmy Carr and Sue Perkins will bring their style to it as well and we can bounce off each other.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them all again, I’ve worked with them all before but I’m really looking forward to working with the contestants, that’s what I like. I like working with the contestants – it’s great.”

Walsh appeared as a guest on an episode in 1998, when Blankety Blank was hosted by Lily Savage.