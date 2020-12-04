Radio Times New Year Quiz Book offers*!

We know how much Radio Times readers love quiz shows, so with the two first issues of the new year, we are giving you the opportunity to claim two quiz books – more details on how to claim below, just pay p&p.

Advertisement

DETAILS AND HOW TO CLAIM

The first book offer is Only Connect: The Official Quiz Book — 464 pages covering 200 of the most

entertaining and perplexing challenges from the team behind the BBC’s hugely popular quiz show! Book worth £10.99.

Details and coupon inside issue 1-2021 – ON SALE 24 December 2020 (listings from 2 January – 8 January 2021)

The second book offer is Richard Osman’s House of Games, the official companion to the hit BBC series,

containing 101 new and classic games across 400 pages. Book worth £9.99.

Details and coupon inside issue 2-2021 – ON SALE 5 January 2021 (listings from 9 January – 15 January 2021)

Terms and conditions

Advertisement

*P&P costs apply. For full details of how to claim, see the corresponding issue of Radio Times.