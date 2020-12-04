Radio Times New Year Quiz Book offers*!
Claim Only Connect and Richard Osman’s House of Games quiz books as part of our Radio Times magazine new year reader offers*, just pay p&p!
We know how much Radio Times readers love quiz shows, so with the two first issues of the new year, we are giving you the opportunity to claim two quiz books – more details on how to claim below, just pay p&p.
DETAILS AND HOW TO CLAIM
- The first book offer is Only Connect: The Official Quiz Book — 464 pages covering 200 of the most
entertaining and perplexing challenges from the team behind the BBC’s hugely popular quiz show! Book worth £10.99.
Details and coupon inside issue 1-2021 – ON SALE 24 December 2020 (listings from 2 January – 8 January 2021)
- The second book offer is Richard Osman’s House of Games, the official companion to the hit BBC series,
containing 101 new and classic games across 400 pages. Book worth £9.99.
Details and coupon inside issue 2-2021 – ON SALE 5 January 2021 (listings from 9 January – 15 January 2021)
Terms and conditions
*P&P costs apply. For full details of how to claim, see the corresponding issue of Radio Times.