Best Black Friday 2020 deals: All the latest and live offers continuing for Cyber Weekend

Black Friday sales are live (and continue this weekend), ready for that Christmas treat, after weeks and weeks of build-up, offers to tease us and early sales.

This year Black Friday officially started on 27th November (yesterday) and ends on Cyber Monday on 30th November (Monday), but this year has been unlike any other, with most retailers offering price cuts last week – and if you’re Amazon, a month early.

Anyone who’s anyone has gone online with their Black Friday deals; Amazon to John Lewis, Argos to Nike and Very. There are discounts on pretty much everything, and among those offers there are quite a few genuine savings and discounts.

Yesterday we saw a few of the remaining retailers go live with their deals, including The LEGO Store and CDKeys. Demand was high with sites like Boots and Currys experiencing waiting lists, and John Lewis and Virgin Media (for the iPhone 11) saw a lot of offers going out of stock. Even before Black Friday, the PS4 was seeing very limited stock. Don’t forget to check the delivery options – Argos and Currys are now offering some products as collect only due to demand.

You’ll still see most deals sticking around this weekend until the end of Cyber Monday, and some new products added to the Black Friday sales, so if you didn’t shop on Black Friday itself, there are still plenty of offers to explore – we’ve rounded these up below.

Our team’s top Black Friday deals for the weekend include the popular Dyson V8 cordless vacuum going for £299 at Currys and Amazon’s up to 28% off the Apple Watch Series 5. John Lewis’ ASUS Chromebook for £399, that’s a saving of £100.

The RadioTimes.com team of experts will be updating this page regularly with all the latest Black Friday UK deals throughout the weekend. Our best advice: if you know what you want and you see it within your target budget, go for it now. With stock issues, we can’t guarantee deals will return later or that you’ll get them as cheap on Cyber Monday.

This is your ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals and bargains – if the top products, or retailers don’t float your boat read on for deals by category including TVs, tech, home appliances and gifts.

Best Black Friday deals 2020: top product offers for Cyber Weekend

Short on time? These are the very best Black Friday deals for 2020. Scroll down for our Black Friday shopping guide and a list of the sales that are still live for Cyber Weekend.

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Inbox flooded with deals emails? If it’s all getting a bit too much, we’ve simplified things in our guide to this weekend’s best Black Friday deals, ahead of Cyber Monday.

Amazon Black Friday deals – Amazon got in early on the Black Friday deals, all the way back in October! The online retailer has discounts on its own devices including the Echo Show and the new Echo Dot (4th gen). Oral-B electric toothbrushes are on offer right now, as well as AirPods.

Apple Black Friday deals – while Apple doesn’t do discounts apart from gift cards, other retailers are offering discounts for Cyber Weekend. The iPhone 11 has a few good offers if you check out phone networks thanks to the release of iPhone 12. The new iPad has been discounted too. Plus, AirPods are the hot product again this year (the Pros are cheapest at Laptops Direct right now).

Gaming – PS4 is low in stock, but Argos and Currys have been a sure thing this week. We’re keeping track of all the PS4 Black Friday deals too, but don’t expect PS5 stock bar GameStop – and definitely don’t expect money off. Gaming chairs and games have seen price drops (90% off sale at CDKeys), look for FIFA 21 and Call of Duty. Nintendo Switch has been the most popular console this year (until PS5 snuck in to steal that crown), look for bundles to get that discount.

TVs – what would the sale be without Black Friday TV deals? There’s everything from affordable Philips to the Samsung 4k TV, which while expensive has had it’s price cut again.

Gifts – from chocolate to toys, we’re seeing deals on plenty of gift categories. There’s 15% off Hotel Chocolat (ends Sunday), some great LEGO Black Friday deals and even premium retailers like The White Company have got involved. You can support small businesses at Not on the High Street and Trouva (the home of physical boutiques online – which will be facing challenges with shops shut this year). Or if it’s something for the kids Argos has discounted toys including the Barbie House and Doll Playset for £32.50 – that’s 50% off.

Broadband – TalkTalk has a great deal on, Virgin Media got in early too, Sky Black Friday offers went live soon after and BT have offers too. Don’t forget you can package up your broadband with TV, sport and mobile deals – we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday broadband deals.

Fashion – we’ve included the main Black Friday clothing deals in our quick links, but most are running blanket discounts across everything, such as 20% off. Though ASOS is up to 70% off and we’ve seen a rare sale of 25% off everything at Sweaty Betty. H&M also went live with 30% off everything yesterday.

Home appliances – Currys Black Friday and John Lewis Black Friday sales are both price matching so put them on your list for home appliances and tech. AO.com is another one to watch for tech and home.

Streaming – NOW TV Black Friday deals involve discounts on passes. Fire TV Stick and Roku are also in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday deals: retailer quick links

Best TV Black Friday deals

Black Friday wouldn’t be Black Friday without TV deals. The best TV deals are often found at retailers like Currys, Argos or AO, but Very is giving them a run for their money this year with a great 4K TV offer. We’re also starting to see TV bundle deals, such as a free LG 43-Inch TV with the Google Pixel 4A at EE.

If you’re confused with all the acronyms, just remember that the best to worst picture quality (in order) is: 8K, 4K/Ultra HD, Full HD, HD ready and standard definition. QLED, in a nutshell, means greater brightness, OLED means better contrast generally and lower power usage. Below, we’ve rounded up our top TV Black Friday deals, as well as the best offers on streaming sticks like Roku and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You can also read our dedicated page for the best Black Friday TV deals.

55-Inch TV best Black Friday deal: Samsung QE55Q70T QLED, 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | £1,299 £899 £799 at Very (save £500 or 38%)

Black Friday is a good time to buy a new TV – our experts have seen huge savings from all the popular brands. TVs are a personal choice and your final pick will depend on how much you are willing to spend and which features you absolutely can’t forego. But also, importantly, the size and quality of the screen and how large your living room is. According to Statista, Samsung was the most popular TV brand in the UK in 2019, followed by LG and Panasonic. We’ve been watching the prices on the Samsung QE55Q70T 55-Inch smart TV. It’s now dropped by a further £100 at Very, meaning you can pick it up for £500 less this Black Friday.

Buy now for £799 (further price drop, was £899)

65-Inch TV best Black Friday deal: Samsung UE65TU7100 Smart TV | £499 at Currys PC World

If a 55-Inch screen isn’t quite big enough for your ideal set-up, don’t worry, we’ve also found the best 65-Inch Black Friday TV deal. It’s always worth checking the prices on the manufacturer’s website and comparing a few different retailers (or stopping by here, as we’ve done the hard work for you). For example, the Samsung UE65TU7100 65-Inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale at £499 at a number of retailers and that’s generally down from £699 – a decent £200 saving. On Very’s site, however, the original price is listed at £899, which may be a little misleading. The picture quality of older shows and films is upgraded with this smart TV, plus sound settings are automatically adjusted based on what you’re watching.

Buy now for £499

Our Black Friday TV deals top picks and what not to miss:

Black Friday streaming stick deals

If it’s not a new TV you’re after, but rather a clever device to turn your old TV into something smarter, you’re in need of a TV streaming stick. We saw early deals on Amazon’s Fire TV stick (which have now returned!) and Roku is also offering Black Friday discounts. The Fire TV Stick Lite is back on sale for £19.99, so if it’s a budget option you’re after, the Roku Express is now the cheapest deal we’ve seen.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

When it comes to Black Friday best deals lists laptops are something of a staple. Whether you’re after a gaming laptop, a MacBook, or something for university, we’ve found some of the best Black Friday laptop deals. DELL launched discounts on their Inspiron range and Lenovo has a minimum of 10% off sitewide for Cyber Weekend.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £1,449 £1,299 at Very (save £170)

Very

Laptops are always popular in the Black Friday sale. This year we’ve been treated to a discount on this brand new 2020 MacBook Air. Spec-wise it’s 13-inch and has a 1.1GHz Quad Core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, 16Gb RAM, 256Gb SSD. Amazon is running plenty of Apple keyboard and accessory deals right now too.

Buy now for £1,299

Lenovo Yoga C630 13-Inch laptop | £929.99 £836.99 at Lenovo (save £93)

Sometimes it pays to go direct when searching for Black Friday deals. Weighing just 1.2kg and measuring 12.5mm thin, the Lenovo Yoga C630 is packed full of exciting features and claims to offer all-day battery life. Sign in with a fingerprint, draw on the screen with the Lenovo Pen and enjoy fast 4G/LTE connectivity.

Buy now for £836.99

More Black Friday laptop deals not to miss:

Best Black Friday tech deals

We’ve already shared our top picks on laptops above, but this year we’ve also got our eyes on the popular AirPods and iPhone 11 deals. If you’re looking for the sought after Nintendo Switch, you’ll find gaming deals and bundles further down this page.

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £198 at Amazon (save £52 or 20%)

Apple’s headphones, quite famously, don’t come cheap. The original AirPods (2nd generation) start at £159, while the AirPods Pro come in at an RRP of £249. For this extra cash, the Pro headphones give you noise-cancelling and a customisable fit. Luckily Apple AirPods have been a regular feature of the Black Friday 2020 sales so far. You can currently save £51 on the AirPods Pro and pick them up for £195 at Laptops Direct, which is the cheapest we’ve seen so far. Amazon we’ve simply picked for ease of delivery (if you’re buying more) and if stock is low they’re also £198 at Very.

Buy now for £198

More AirPods low prices not to miss, top tip: the original AirPods are often credited as having better sound quality:

AirPods | £100 at eBay

AirPods (2nd Gen) | £159 £124.49 at Amazon (save £34.63 or 22%)

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm | £499 £386.10 at Amazon (save £112.90 or 23%)

The main Apple Watch ranges to look out for this Black Friday are the Apple Watch Series 6 (from £379, according to Apple), the Apple Watch SE (from £259) and the more budget-friendly Apple Watch Series 3 (from £189). The SE and Series 6 ranges are newer, having launched this September. Therefore, we were predicting better discounts on the older Apple Watch Series 3, but are now seeing Apple Watch Series 5 discounts at Amazon. These also popped up briefly last week, so we’re glad they’re back.

Buy for £386.10

More Apple Watch Black Friday deals:

Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Nest Mini| £89.99 £74.99 at Currys (save £15 or 16%)

Fitbit

In the Curry’s Black Friday sale you can currently get your hands on a Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker (which is waterproof tracks activity, calories, heart rate and more) plus a Google Nest Mini thrown in for free. The second-generation smart speaker has higher quality sound than the previous model and comes with Google Assistant built-in to help you around the home.

Buy now for £74.99

Smartwatch Black Friday deals not to miss:

New Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £28.99 at Amazon (save £20)

Amazon

It’s only just come out but the new Amazon Echo has already had it’s priced cut so it’s less than £30 in Amazon’s early deals. It’s a great saving considering it’s new and sits at the £50 mark. All Amazon devices have about 45% off at the moment too. You can also pick up the previous 3rd gen Echo Dot at 53% off.

Buy now for £28.99

Amazon devices in the Black Friday sale:

Best Black Friday mobile offers

Black Friday wouldn’t be Black Friday without mobile offers, whether that’s a new contract slashed in price or a SIM-only bargain. Three has a SIM-only deal worth checking out, and with the release of the new iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 has had a price drop.

Elsewhere, Android fans should take a look at the Google Pixel 4a on Vodafone or Virgin’s Samsung Galaxy A41 plan that comes with a free 32-inch TV, for cheaper monthly contracts in the Black Friday sale.

iPhone 11 top deal: iPhone 11 64GB, Vodafone – unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £32.50 a month, £0 upfront

With the arrival of the iPhone 12 this year, we’re inundated with iPhone 11 deals this Black Friday. It can be pretty overwhelming to trawl through phone deals, given there are so many possible combinations of data, minutes, storage, colours – the list goes on. If you’re in the market for a new phone, we’d recommend checking out our Black Friday phone deals and sim-only deals pages and our full iPhone Black Friday guide. We previously found a Virgin Media deal as the best offer, but that’s now sold out (you have to move fast on Black Friday!) Our next choice is a £32.50 a month contract with Vodafone through Affordable Mobiles.

Buy now for £32.50 a month, £0 upfront

Don’t miss these iPhone Black Friday deals too:

iPhone 12 Black Friday offers

Even though it’s only just appeared on the scene, iPhone 12 is already making it into our Black Friday deals list. OK, we’ll admit there aren’t huge savings, but that’s to be expected with such a new device. If your heart is set on the latest iPhone then these are the top Black Friday iPhone 12 deals available now:

SIM-only offers

Don’t miss our favourite SIM-only Black Friday deals:

Best Black Friday gaming deals

With two new consoles having arrived in 2020, PS4 and Xbox deals are popular, but stock and cheap bundles are proving limited – though a little easier than getting your hands on a PS5! As usual, the Nintendo Switch is in demand during Black Friday and the Cyber Weekend.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition + Animal Crossing: New Horizons |£329 at Currys (save £38.98)

The multiplayer-ready Nintendo Switch has been difficult to get your hands on this year. Earlier in the week we saw the best deal so far for the console itself – it was down to £229 at Tesco, but promptly sold out. At the moment (though we’re constantly checking for you), the best Nintendo Switch offers are bundle deals. We’d recommend Currys’ bundle which sees you pick up the Fornite edition Switch with Animal Crossings: New Horizon included.

You can also keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch Black Friday page for accessories, bundles and games this Black Friday weekend.

Buy now for £329

Further Nintendo Switch deals not to miss:

PS4 500GB console in stock | £249 at Currys

It’s been tricky to get your hands on the PS5 with each round of pre-orders selling out extremely quickly. For those hoping to bag a PS4 at a discount, it’s not exactly been a walk in the park to find a cheap bundle in stock, either. It’s worth remembering that the RRP of the PS4 is £249 and if you’re looking for a bundle, don’t forget to check the RRP of the games thrown in. Keep checking our PS4 Black Friday deals page as we’ll update this with the best PS4 offers when (and if) any bundles appear.

Buy now for £249

More PS4 deals not to miss:

Xbox One in stock | £229.99 at Argos (save £20 – limited stock)

Microsoft

With the Xbox Series S and X now on sale the older gen Xbox One is a hot product to keep your eye on. They’re going to be hard to come by as the last of the stock shifts, but there are still a few deals you can snap up on Black Friday. Retailers seem to have a fair bit of the white console in stock to shift so we’d recommend adding it to the must-watch list if you’re looking for a console deal. Amazon also has the Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Console with Forza Horizon 4 and Spyro bundle for £320.97 if you want more of a bundle. Xbox One games will also crop up on Black Friday.

Buy now for £229.99 at Argos

Destroy All Humans Xbox| £34.99 £17.49 (save £17.50 or 50%)

Best Black Friday TV and internet packages

To watch all the Premier League games this season, you’ll need Sky Sports, BT Sport and recently, you even had the option to buy a few more via pay-per-view. If you forked out the extra £14.95 per match while football is being played behind closed doors, you may be in the market to make some savings on your sports and TV package. Luckily, many of the big providers have offers – it seems common to see discounts for 3 months this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday soundbar deals

These deals on soundbars are some of the best we’ve found. If you’re looking to improve the sound quality of your TV (or you just bought one of our top Black Friday TV deals) then picking up one of these in the sale is a great idea – especially for that cinematic experience at home and who doesn’t want that right now with cinemas shut?

Sonos Beam | £399 £299 at Sonos (save £100)

One of the most popular soundbars around the Sonos Beam is on our favourite’s list purely for the £100 saving at Sonos right now. It was also available at John Lewis, but like many items, it’s now sold out there. There’s the ease of voice control too, so whether you’re listening to a podcast or streaming the latest show you need not lift a finger. There’s also night sound to avoid disturbing the rest of the house while you stay up and finish the gripping thriller.

Buy now for £299

Sony HT-X8500 Single Soundbar with Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos and Vertical Surround Engine | £329 £249 from Very (save £80 or 24%)

Sony’s soundbar has been created with Dolby Atmos to create a cinema-like, surround-sound effect when watching shows and movies at home. The speakers can magnify hushed dialogue in high quality while the built-in subwoofer should be able to provide deep bass sounds from the slim, single unit. You can also connect it up to games consoles and music streaming devices via Bluetooth connectivity. The soundbar is currently on offer at Very, reduced by £80 to £249 from £329.

Buy now for £249

Samsung HW-T420 Bluetooth 2.1 Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer | £199 £119 from Very (save £80 or 40%)

Fitted with Dolby Digital sound technology, this soundbar from Samsung has been specifically designed for home cinema. It has three built-in speakers and a wired subwoofer to enhance the bass. This already reasonably priced soundbar is now even better value. The soundbar is currently on offer at Very, reduced by £80 from £199 to £199.

Buy now for £119

Roku Streambar | £129.99 £98.99 from Amazon (save £31 or 24%)

The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and streaming media player in one. It has four internal speakers to fill the room with sound and can stream in 4K Ultra HD, so you can watch all your favourite Disney+, Netflix and NOW TV shows. If that wasn’t enough, it also comes with a remote that allows you to control the soundbar with your voice. Currently discounted at Amazon, the Roku Streambar is now just £98.99, down from £129.99.

Buy now for £98.99

Best Black Friday deals for appliances

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer | £499 £399 at Currys (save £100 or 20%)

If you’re already missing the Bake Off, you can pick up some great deals on stand mixers and get baking in your own kitchen. We’ve seen deals on both KitchenAids and Kenwood mixers, which come in a range of fun colours. Though, we don’t usually see entire ranges or colourways reduced. Right now, it’s the neutral ‘milkshake’ shade of the KitchenAid Artisan mixer seeing 20% off or a £100 saving at Currys.

Buy for £399 at Currys

More stand mixer deals:

Dyson V8 Absolute Pro cordless vacuum cleaner | £399 £299 at Currys (save £100)

Dyson Black Friday deals can be some of the most popular during the sales event. However, we’ve definitely seen Shark’s range of vacuums giving Dyson a run for its money this year. The patient or Dyson-loyalists can now get their hands on a £100 saving on the Dyson V8 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner. It features 40 minutes of run time and easily transforms into a handheld vacuum for countertops and tight spaces. It’s also available at Argos for £299 too.

Buy now for £299 (limited stock)

Not for you? Try these great vacuum deals:

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker | £84.99 £59.99 at Amazon (save £25 or 29%)

The Instant Pot Duo is a hugely popular kitchen gadget and it’s now seeing almost a third off for Black Friday. In their Instant Pot Duo review, our friends at BBC Good Food were particularly impressed with the machine’s ability to cook tough cuts of meat (and make them nice and tender) in just 30 minutes, the sauté button (which also allows you to fry ingredients like onions) and how it helps you save kitchen space. After all, it also does the job of both a slow cooker and a rice cooker. In other words, you’ll be giving Mary Berry a run for her money in no time (disclaimer: we can’t guarantee that).

Buy now for £59.99

Looking for more cooking offers, check out these other must-see deals:

Not found something you like? Read on for gift ideas.

Best Black Friday gift deals

With concerns growing over getting presents in time for Christmas with shops being shut, we’ve rounded up some of the best early deals on toys and gifts that you can buy online.

More Black Friday deals

There are plenty of retailers taking part, and we’re keeping track of the best deals for you. Whether that’s technology, consoles, games, electricals, toys or homewares. We have guides on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

How to make the most out of Black Friday: shopping tips

Black Friday is a great time to snap up some truly great deals, especially when it comes to home tech and gaming, as we saw on Amazon Prime Day. However, it can be a chaotic, pressure-selling environment which can easily feel overwhelming as buyers are bombarded with deals.

Here are some handy tips to help you make the most out of Black Friday and find the best deals.

Remember what you’re looking for. While you may want to browse the sales and see what pops up, if there is something you are particularly looking for, we advise searching for this first. Try to avoid being side-tracked by other offers which could lead to you missing out on what you really want. Act Fast. Sometimes there will be short-term, flash deals. In these instances, some products are on offer for a limited time or with only a limited amount of stock. Exceptionally short-term deals like these should be clearly labelled as such so you will know you need to act faster than usual. Know the RRP. You don’t need to know the price of everything, but if you’re hoping to get your hands on something specific such as a new games console or smartphone, it will pay to have an idea of what the standard price usually is. As has been recently reported in the media, some retailers will raise prices in the weeks leading up to Black Friday so they can boast bigger discounts on the day. You can download The Camelizer toolbar extension which will show you how much Amazon products have cost over recent months, meaning you can see whether it is particularly low for Black Friday. Check your deal. A cheap deal doesn’t always mean a good deal and, for certain products, you will need to make sure it works for you. For instance, there are plenty of Black Friday broadband deals available but you will need to check the speeds and availability in your area. Other deals on phone contracts or TV streaming subscriptions may offer slashed monthly prices but check in the small print how long the contract is for and whether the price changes at any point during this period before committing. Shop around. Sales events can be stressful as retailers will try to pressure you to make a purchase as quickly as possible. Unless it is a flash deal about to run out imminently, you should have time to do a quick search on the item you are looking at to check it’s not available anywhere else for less before you pay up. Look out for price-matching. Some retailers like John Lewis guarantee to match a price if you find a product being sold cheaper by another retailer. Bookmark our pages. We are continuously updating our Black Friday deals selections with the best offers so you don’t need to hunt through multiple sites to find the most exciting savings. Be wary of scams. Fake Amazon reviews are said to have increased this year. Be sure to check reviews on other retailer websites if choosing to shop on Amazon. Be wary of email scams and never give out personal information, such as credit card details, over email. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

How does RadioTimes.com prepare for Black Friday? We’re monitoring the price (RRP) across a large range of products in the run-up to Black Friday, including the most popular items from last year, such as the Nintendo Switch. That means we’ll recognise a genuinely good deal when we see one, and will keep updating this page with the cheapest and best deals.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday ends on Monday 30th November, or Cyber Monday. Many deals last the entire weekend, and some will be exclusively available on Monday 30th November, for Cyber Monday.

Black Friday has always tended to lean more towards tech products while Cyber Monday was more about online-only deals, though this is no longer the case. As so much of Black Friday is now also about online shopping, the two events are often simply branded as Black Friday weekend. Plus, shoppers can’t bag discounts in store this year during Black Friday, pushing yet more focus to online sales.

How will Black Friday 2020 be different?

Despite it being an incredibly difficult few months, money.co.uk reported that 4 in 10 of us plan to spend £200-£300 more this year.

Online retailers such as Amazon, AO.com and Very, will likely have an advantage over the traditionally high-street brands because their online and delivery processes are more established.

However, with this increased demand online, there is a possibility that we see more delays on delivery services and stock issues. Popular products like the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum, Apple AirPods, PS4 and Nintendo Switch are facing low or limited stock across multiple retailers.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, Black Friday deals are real. The deals are agreed with the brands and retailers so aren’t just flash sales even though that’s how they come across.

Sudden price drops are also used, which is more based on an algorithm. Take Amazon, for example, with its lightning deals. Price-matching is also popular, with John Lewis and Currys PC World both running a price match promise.

The main issue isn’t so much whether deals are real but how good they are. It’s always best to keep an eye on prices in the lead up to the day to ensure you are getting the best Black Friday deal you can. Sometimes you will see some items are cheaper after Black Friday, sometimes with price drops on Cyber Monday, but this is a usual practice too. The best thing to do is grab a deal if it is cheaper than usual and it’s a product you already wanted. If you haven’t been keeping track don’t worry we’ve done that for you. You can read more about the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in our guide.

Origin and history: What is Black Friday?

Back in November 1951, Black Friday was first mentioned. The Factory Management and Maintenance journal used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could get that extra day off.

US police also used the phrase Black Friday and Black Saturday to describe the intense traffic that happens around the season.

There was also a movement in 1961 from local government to change the shopping season to Big Friday or Big Saturday, but it never took off. The term Black Friday was seen as more fitting as it represented a shopping spree that pushed retailers ‘back into the black’ money-wise.

Can Black Friday deals be returned?

Legally, you have the same rights to refund faulty items bought on sale as you do when they’re bought full price. If the item isn’t faulty – for instance, if you decide you simply didn’t like the product – then you need to check with the retailer. In the UK you need proof of purchase if you want to return an item, but if you just want a repair or to exchange you don’t need the warranty. You can read more in our guide to Black Friday returns.

Want more offers? Keep checking this guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

