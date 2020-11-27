Kids go free at Legoland Windsor with new Black Friday deal (now live)

Black Friday deals are the gifts that keep on giving and LEGOLAND Windsor is the latest to get involved, just in time for the park’s 25th anniversary.

The Kids Go Free offer is valid for short breaks at the resort for 2021 between 15th March and the 3rd September and means that families won’t need to pay for children’s places when they book an overnight stay. The break would include entry to the theme park as well as a stay with breakfast at one of the partner hotels, including The Copthorne and Holiday Inn Reading South.

Prices for the experience start at £30 per person, or you can extend the one-day park pass to two for an additional £5.

You can book online at LEGOLAND Holidays.

You can also book a stay at the official Legoland Resort Hotel (from £56 per person) and the Legoland Castle Hotel (£68 per person) to stay in themed rooms, get a free kids’ gift and experience meet and greets with the characters of the park.

From Spring 2021, the new section of the resort, LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures land is due to open, meaning any breaks booked after then will be able to benefit from the exciting new rides and attractions.

If you can’t contain your excitement until the new year, there are plenty of Black Friday LEGO deals already on offer which you can enjoy right now.

Discounts include rocket ships, London buses and even football grounds with some generous savings at a range of retailers.

