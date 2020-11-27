Accessibility Links

Kids go free at Legoland Windsor with new Black Friday deal (now live)

Free kids places for 2021 in new Black Friday deal and all the Lego offers you can get your hands on now.

Legoland resort

Black Friday deals are the gifts that keep on giving and LEGOLAND Windsor is the latest to get involved, just in time for the park’s 25th anniversary.

The Kids Go Free offer is valid for short breaks at the resort for 2021 between 15th March and the 3rd September and means that families won’t need to pay for children’s places when they book an overnight stay. The break would include entry to the theme park as well as a stay with breakfast at one of the partner hotels, including The Copthorne and Holiday Inn Reading South.

Prices for the experience start at £30 per person, or you can extend the one-day park pass to two for an additional £5.

You can book online at LEGOLAND Holidays.

You can also book a stay at the official Legoland Resort Hotel (from £56 per person) and the Legoland Castle Hotel (£68 per person) to stay in themed rooms, get a free kids’ gift and experience meet and greets with the characters of the park.

From Spring 2021, the new section of the resort, LEGO MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures land is due to open, meaning any breaks booked after then will be able to benefit from the exciting new rides and attractions.

If you can’t contain your excitement until the new year, there are plenty of Black Friday LEGO deals already on offer which you can enjoy right now.

Discounts include rocket ships, London buses and even football grounds with some generous savings at a range of retailers.

LEGO Black Friday deals

space-lego

The Lego Store launched its Black Friday deals this morning. For our full list of offers, head to our Lego Black Friday deals page.

Read more on Black Friday

For more great deals and discounts to look out for during the Black Friday sales, have a look our round-ups of all the best offers available.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday deals 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

