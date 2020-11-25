The 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing is currently in full swing, with just weeks to go before the show’s mid-December final.

While many are dreading the end of this year’s competition, fans are in luck – Strictly is returning for a festive special alongside the likes of Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and The Vicar of Dibley this holiday season, although it’s set to look a little different amidst the pandemic.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will take viewers back through the last 16 years of the long-running entertainment series, revealing the most memorable dance routines of all time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly: The Christmas Countdown.

When is Strictly: The Christmas Countdown on TV?

A date has not yet been confirmed when Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will be airing, but as it is part of the BBC’s festive schedule, we can expect to see it on our screens at some point in the Christmas and New Year period.

Will there be a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special this year?

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Strictly Christmas special this year in which previous contestants return to perform a festive-themed number.

However, BBC One will instead be airing Strictly: The Christmas Countdown which, in a similar vein to the Strictly: The Best Of… series broadcast earlier this year, will highlight some of the most memorable dances in the show’s history, with commentary from Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, the judges, the professionals and Strictly alumni.

What is Strictly: The Christmas Countdown?

Strictly will be approaching its Christmas special a little differently this year in light of COVID, with the show looking back on the 25 host memorable dances of all time as voted by the British public.

“From the perfect 40s, the trophy-winning routines and dances that have made us laugh – this show will have it all,” the BBC teases.

For those who’ll be craving even more Strictly content following the series 18 final, not to worry – the special will be kicking off with a brand new Christmas-themed number from the Strictly professionals.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown hosts

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to host Strictly’s Christmas Countdown, while the show’s judges, alumni and professional dancers assist them in revealing the most iconic routines in Strictly history.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will air later this year.