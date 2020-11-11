Huawei Black Friday deal for £22 p/m gets you a free Nintendo Switch with Virgin

It’s finally here! Okay, Black Friday itself isn’t strictly until 27 November, but we’re seeing dozens of phone networks and providers roll out enticing early-bird offers. That includes this great giveaway deal from Virgin Media: pick up a Huawei P30 Lite, and you can get a Nintendo Switch completely free of charge.

Advertisement

Right now, the internet is positively groaning under the weight of deals and early-bird Black Friday sales. And as you can read in our Black Friday phone deals page, there’s plenty of exceptional price drops on contracts from O2, Carphone Warehouse, Three, Mobiles.co.uk and many more.

But this Virgin Media phone deal blew us away, and not just because we’re suckers for a freebie. The Huawei P30 Lite is positioned as an affordable, lesser-frills option to the Chinese brand’s flagship P-series, and contracts here start at a mere £22 a month (albeit for a modest 1GB of data, though as you’ll see below, spend a little more and that allowance drastically improves).

We’ve listed all of Virgin’s Huawei P30 Lite contracts below. The provider makes no mention of when this offer comes to an end, but we’re doubtful it’s going to be improved upon nearer to Black Friday itself. So if you’re interested, we suggest you strike now.

And if you’re in need of a new handset, but you’re not such a gaming fan? We’re pretty sure you know someone who would love to unwrap a brand-new Nintendo Switch on Christmas Day. Just don’t tell them you got it for free – your secret’s safe with us.

Get a free Nintendo Switch with these Virgin phone deals

Pick up any of the plans listed below, and you’ll get a free Nintendo Switch. It’s listed with an RRP of £279.99, and – for once – that’s a genuine price we’re seeing across all major retailers.

Read more on Black Friday

Unsure where to start your deal-hunting? Take a breath, don’t panic, and have a look through our Black Friday pages below, where you’ll find a run-down of the very best deals from each brand and retailer. In the coming days and weeks, we’ll be keeping all these pages up-to-date with the latest offers.

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.